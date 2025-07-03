Meta's Tests AI Chatbot Feature That Sends Follow Up Messages to Users

Meta is now testing a way for its AI chatbot to follow up on you, and it will send users unsolicited messages regarding different topics as a way to keep users engaged with the experience. Note that through this feature, Meta AI would be the first one sending the message to you, and it will initiate a conversation based on your previous usage, talking about past topics discussed.

Meta AI Chatbot Sends Follow-Up Messages

Business Insider reported that a data labeling firm called Alignerr shared guidelines on how Meta is now experimenting with tasking its AI to send follow-up messages to users on different platforms like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

This was discovered from an AI persona called "The Maestro of Movie Magic" on the said Meta AI platforms which engages with users on films.

In the chat, Meta AI asked users if they wanted several recommendations for their next movie night, and it started the conversation with a user without any prompts beforehand.

Both Meta and Alignerr are now working together to train customizable chatbots that would reach out to users and start a conversation, focusing on following up on past chats.

Users may also create chatbots that are tailored to their experiences via the Meta AI Studio and have them appear on their next chats, but this time, as a chatbot that follows up on them.

Meta Keeps You Engaged via AI Convos

According to TechCrunch, a Meta spokesperson confirmed that they are testing this feature to follow up with users unprompted, and it is a way to keep users engaged.

Meta revealed that its chatbot would only send users a follow-up if they talked with the AI within a 14-day period which a user initiated. Moreover, it would also be the first one to send a message if the user has at least five messages to the chatbot.

If a user decides not to engage after the first follow-up, the chatbot would stop messaging and avoid spamming them.

Meta AI and Its Recent Features

Meta AI gave the world an in-app experience that leverages the power of machine learning, focusing on a chatbot that can be one's personal companion or assistant within the platform. The company made it available on the likes of Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram, but earlier this year, the company expanded its integration to WhatsApp.

On Messenger and Instagram, Meta allowed users not only to access its chats with the chatbot experience, but it could also help generate stickers, emoticons, or edit photos for users. Additionally, Meta also added a "Discover" feed where users may post conversations with the chatbot, but to those unknowing, it could publicize sensitive information for others to see.