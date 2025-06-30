Mark Zuckerberg Unveils 'Meta Superintelligence Labs' Led by Alexandr Wang, Poached AI Employees

Mark Zuckerberg shared a new memo announcing the new Meta Superintelligence Labs group to all of its staff, marking a new era in the Big Tech company's artificial intelligence developments.

The new super AI group would be led by Scale CEO Alexandr Wang, whose company was heavily invested in by the Meta, and filled with by Meta's latest hires from other AI companies.

Zuck Unveils 'Meta Superintelligence Labs' Group

The Meta Superintelligence Labs group will now be taking point of all the artificial intelligence developments within the company, Bloomberg reports. The company has recently rallied towards building this team in the past months, and different reports have confirmed the departure of several key employees from rival companies to join Meta in their latest venture.

CNBC published the full content of Zuckerberg's memo, and here, the CEO noted that the company is planning to start its research and work via the new team to not only catch up but "get to the frontier" of AI developments.

Based on Zuck's plans, Meta is not only looking to get in line with its rivals in terms of AI developments but also to overtake them in the "next year or so," with its Superintelligence Labs team at the helm.

New AI Group Led by Wang, Poached AI Hires

The Meta Superintelligence Labs team will be led by Scale CEO Alexandr Wang as well as former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman.

Meta is also dedicating its recently poached hires from rival AI companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google DeepMind to this new Superintelligence Labs team, and they are meant to work closely with Zuck, Wang, and Friedman.

Meta's Aggressive Poaching Amongst Rivals

Earlier this June, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman opened up about Meta's secret yet aggressive tactics in building its new AI superintelligence team, with the company resorting to poaching existing employees from its rival. Altman revealed that in one case, Meta offered as much as $100 million in a signing bonus to join the other side, but the OpenAI CEO was confident that its staffers chose to remain because of their work on AI.

Despite the massive confidence, there were several reports of former OpenAI staffers who have jumped ship and chose to work with Meta in their AI developments, particularly in the said super team. Trapit Bansal is one of the most influential hires of Meta for his work on OpenAI's reasoning model, o1, and prior to this report, three key employees of the company also joined Zuck's new team.

It was revealed by Altman that Meta's new superintelligence team is working closely with Mark Zuckerberg, literally, as their tables would be right next to Alexandr Wang's and the company's CEO. Because of this, companies like OpenAI are now scrambling to keep their employees by working on better compensation packages, but the damage has already been done by Meta.