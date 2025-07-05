Apple M5 Chip 2025: 5 Products Rumored to Get Upgrades Coming Later This Year

Apple is yet to bring its M5 chipset this year, with all of the products meant to get the upgrade later this year because of its production process. Rumors, however, claim that they are still slated for 2025.

There are five products that are scheduled for release this year featuring the M5 chipset, with another round of Mac upgrades in place, as well as the iPad Pro, and the Vision Pro.

Apple's M5 Chip 2025 Releases

MacRumors noted five products that are rumored to be getting a chip upgrade this year, and it will succeed last year's M4 to deliver the latest on its devices. There are no exact specifications yet for the M5 chip, but it is expected to improve on its computing power and performance, especially as Apple is also rumored to expand its AI models among its devices.

The rumored devices getting the M5 chipset include the new Vision Pro, and it is expected for the MacBook Pro and iPad Pro. However, it was also noted in the report that the likes of the Mac mini and iMac are also getting the upgrade.

That being said, there were no mentions that the MacBook Air is getting this.

Vision Pro

The M5 Vision Pro has been rumored to be released immediately after the original mixed-reality headset arrived. Sources claimed that the M5 Vision Pro is expected to be the second-generation version of the headset, and it will continue to be an expensive or premium release of the lineup.

However, other analysts claim that the M5 Vision Pro is expected to be released alongside a cheaper version of the headset, one that will make it more affordable for customers, with less premium experiences and fewer features than the original.

iPad Pro

This year's iPad Pro did not release in the spring season as Apple will reportedly start the M5 chipset's production in the latter half of the year, delaying its usual schedule. However, rumors still expect a release this year, particularly in fall.

The M5 iPad Pro is still expected to use the OLED display from last year's change, and it will arrive with more features from Apple Intelligence upgrades.

MacBook Pro

The next MacBook Pro is already expected to feature the M5 chip to power it, but analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has since touted this specific M5 MacBook Pro to be the "future" of Apple's computers.

Since it was widely believed that the M5 chip would bring significant upgrades to all its devices, its arrival on the MacBook Pro is set to make it more expensive than before. As expected, there will be the 14-inch and 16-inch variants, with the choice of the M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chipsets coming this year.

Mac mini & iMac

Last but not least, there are two other Mac computers expected to receive the M5 chipset according to MacRumors, and it is the Mac mini and iMac. These two devices were upgraded last year with the M4, which was surprising for the iMac as it skipped the M2.

The Mac mini, on the other hand, has been constantly upgraded with Apple Silicon chips, and this year, it is also expected to feature the M5 and its last year-introduced smaller chassis.