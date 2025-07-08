vivo Y04e Leak Hints at Possible Launch, Software-Only Upgrade

Following the release of the vivo Y04 earlier this year, the company is now set to release a sequel model: the vivo Y04e. Recently seen in the Google Play Console database, the Y04e hints at a minor upgrade to the original, which might arrive on store shelves very soon.

Though confirmed details are yet to be announced, the listing provides just enough to paint a clear picture of what consumers imagine from vivo's latest handset.

What's Inside vivo Y04e According to Leaked Specs

Based on the listing on the Google Play Console spotted by Xpertpick, the vivo Y04e will have the following specs.

A 6.5-inch LCD screen with a 720x1600 HD+ screen resolution

4GB of memory

Android 15 pre-installed

Unisoc T612 processor, retagged under the chip model T7225

This processor is the same as used in the original Y04, so in terms of performance, users shouldn't be expecting much of a leap. The exceptional upgrade seems to be the Android 15 operating system, providing a fresh software experience right out of the gate.

Almost Identical to the vivo Y04

In terms of design and hardware, the vivo Y04e is a near replica of the Y04. The shape of the body, screen size, and resolution are all the same, maintaining a continuity with the brand's design for mass-market devices. It's fair to say that vivo is going for consistency and quietly updating the software layer.

Even though the same chipset and RAM configuration are used, customers might perceive an improvement in application performance and battery life as a result of the newer Android version.

Is There More to the Y04e?

Up to this point, the only obviously established variation between the vivo Y04 and Y04e is the Android version, according to GSM Arena. Nevertheless, it is possible that vivo might add other small hardware or camera adjustments that have not been enumerated on the Google Play Console yet.

Considering how close we probably are to the official reveal, we should hear more about it soon. Budget shoppers seeking a phone with updated software can keep this one in mind.

Why vivo Y04e Might Still Be Worth Considering

While it's not a huge upgrade when it comes to specs, the vivo Y04e might be interesting to first-time smartphone purchases or users seeking a no-frills, efficient, and budget Android 15 smartphone.

The combination of a lightweight operating system with standard hardware and a recognizable brand name could help it excel in the low-end market.

With its Google Play Console look, the vivo Y04e is as good as confirmed for release. While it may not offer groundbreaking updates, the new Android 15 experience could make it a worthwhile purchase for those seeking a straightforward and reliable device.