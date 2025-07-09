Samsung Has a Hidden Wi-Fi Tool, Redditor Discovers—Here's How to Unlock It

Samsung's OneUI software is so feature-heavy, and some of the most valuable tools are hidden deep within its settings. Now, courtesy of a viral find by a Reddit user, one of Samsung Galaxy's best secrets has been uncovered: a hidden feature called Connectivity Labs.

Available only on Samsung phones with OneUI 6.0 or higher, Connectivity Labs provides an enhanced set of Wi-Fi tools, AI-powered data switching, and developer settings. It's not found in typical menus, and you must know the secret gesture to find it.

How to Unlock Connectivity Labs on Samsung Galaxy Phones

If you have a Samsung Galaxy S20 or later, you probably already have access to this feature. You just need to activate it manually. Here's how to enable Connectivity Labs, according to Puzzleheaded-Elk-724 from Reddit.

Go to Settings > Connections > Wi-Fi. Tap the top-right three-dot icon. Choose Intelligent Wi-Fi. Swipe down to the bottom of the Intelligent Wi-Fi screen. Tap seven times on the line that reads Intelligent Wi-Fi version (e.g., "Intelligent Wi-Fi 7.0.0").

A countdown will display the number of taps remaining. Upon the seventh tap, a new "Connectivity Labs" menu will display at the bottom of the screen.

Top Features in Samsung's Connectivity Labs

After the feature is activated, Connectivity Labs opens a treasure chest of tools aimed at power users and network enthusiasts. Listed below are the top three features that are worth checking out, ZDNet wrote.

Home Wi-Fi Inspection Tool

The tool scans your home Wi-Fi signal in real time to help you determine weak areas, dead spots, or high signal zones. Great for putting smart home devices, it provides a visual feedback of signal variation as you step around.

It's also good for optimizing your router placement or locating smart cameras and hubs.

Smart Mobile Data Switching

Tired of slowing or dropping connections when your phone hangs on poor public Wi-Fi? Turn on this feature to allow your phone to switch to mobile data automatically when it detects the Wi-Fi signal becoming poor.

A godsend if you're running on the fringes of a café's coverage or traveling through spotty hotspots.

Wi-Fi Developer Options

This section explores more in-depth local network information. Tap on "Nearby Wi-Fi Information" to see the strength of all detected networks. This is crucial in selecting the most efficient public Wi-Fi at airports, hotels, or festivals. Here, you can eliminate the simplest of guesses at selecting a good connection in busy places.

Now that you already know this hack, it's time to unlock it and get the most out of your Galaxy phone's full capabilities.