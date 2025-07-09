At Samsung Unpacked on Wednesday, the company revealed the latest in its series of thin foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold7.

Calling the new device its thinnest and lightest yet, Samsung noted it measures 4.2 mm when unfolded, 8.9 mm when folded, and comes in at only 215 grams.

It also goes all in on multimodal AI, shipping with Samsung's newest One UI 8 and promising the ability to share your screen in real time while chatting out loud with the included AI assistant.

"Galaxy Z Fold7 combines Galaxy AI with powerful hardware to deliver our most advanced smartphone experience yet," said TM Roh, President and Acting Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics, in a blog post. "This next chapter of foldables brings together design and engineering, with AI built specifically for the foldable form. It gives people the ultra experience they want — powerful, immersive, intelligent, and portable all in one."

The original Galaxy Fold was... rough. Cool idea, but the hardware just wasn't there yet — screens were fragile, hinges failed, and Samsung even pulled review units before launch to fix the issues. Still, they didn't quit. Each new version cleaned things up a bit. By the time the Fold 3 came out, it felt like something you could actually use every day, not just show off. It got tougher, slimmer, and started leaning into what makes a foldable useful—bigger screen, more space to juggle apps. Now with the Fold 7, it's less about proving the concept and more about refining it. Samsung's still chasing that dream of a phone that's also a tablet, and honestly? They're getting damn close.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers a cover display with a wider 21:9 aspect ratio that might feel more like a traditional smartphone, while the hinge has been redesigned for durability, Samsung promises. saying, "The upgraded structure significantly reduces the visibility of the crease along the foldable display."

Samsung also boasts a new 200-megapixel camera, promising four times the detail as the previous 50-megapixel setup. The camera system uses an AI-powered Provisual Engine, too, to apparently deliver sharper images and better color, as well. The front main camera has a new, wider 100-degree field of view, which is shown off nicely, says Samsung, on the massive inner display of the foldable phone.

The company promises its multimodal AI will help you in real time, like analyzing images of desserts and then recommending a nearby spot that has something similar. Gemini can then also save the list of restaurants and set a calendar reminder, all without you having to launch apps and enter info.

You can pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold7 July 9, and it will generally be available starting July 25. It comes in Blue, Silver, Black, and Mint (online-only).