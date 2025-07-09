Porsche has revealed the exclusive 911 Club Coupe, a limited-edition tribute to seven decades of the Porsche Club of America (PCA), blending heritage design with modern performance.

Imagine owning the only Porsche 911 in the world painted in "Clubblau" blue, loaded with a screaming 388 horsepower, flat-six engine, and crafted specifically to celebrate 70 years of America's most die-hard Porsche fans. Now imagine winning it in a raffle.

Let's be real: Porsche could've just slapped a "70th Anniversary" badge on a regular 911 and called it a day. But no. They went full throttle on what fans would love most, crafting a one-of-a-kind 911 with retro-cool houndstooth seats, a paint color literally translated to "Club Blue," and enough horsepower to make your spine tingle. While only 70 cars will be produced for sale, in the ultimate power move, Porsche is giving one away to a random PCA member for free.

Who wouldn't want this half-million-dollar surprise?

"Passion drives Porsche—pure and simple. PCA members are some of the most passionate, not just in our little world but across the auto industry in general," said Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, in Porsche's Newsroom post on Monday. "The sense of community and excitement they create is unmistakable, so it is an honor and a privilege to create a special model celebrating 70 years of the PCA."

Based on the driver-focused 911 Carrera T, these Club Coupes pack a six-speed manual with a classy walnut shift knob and enough performance upgrades to ruin regular traffic for you forever. Some features include a top-of-the-line PASM sport suspension, a mechanical limited-slip differential, and Porsche's torque-vectoring magic—basically, everything you'd bolt onto your dream garage-built 911, but with the added peace of mind of a factory warranty.

The reveal at Porsche Experience Center Atlanta kicked off PCA's anniversary festivities, attended by over 300 members. The raffle—open until August 15—will fund the club's activities, with the winner announced at Porsche's Rennsport Reunion 7 in September.

More than a car, the Club Coupe is a love letter to the fans who helped define Porsche's American legacy, and one lucky driver will own a piece of it.