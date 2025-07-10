X's Linda Yaccarino Steps Down as CEO Following 'Improved' Grok's Nazi, Antisemitism Issues

Linda Yaccarino made a surprising move by stepping down as the CEO of X, announcing her resignation after two years of leading the platform through the many ups and downs it faced.

The surprising resignation of Yaccarino also took place after the recent release of Grok's new and improved version, which became problematic due to antisemitism and Nazi issues.

Linda Yaccarino Steps Down as X's CEO

A recent post by Linda Yaccarino on X officially announced her resignation as X's CEO without mentioning the reason behind it. Yaccarino shared nothing but positive words in her resignation post, mentioning how she shared a vision with Elon Musk when first approached about the CEO role and her gratefulness for the opportunity.

Yaccarino mentioned that under her reign as its CEO, she helped turn the company around, with the then-named Twitter known for bleeding out and losing valuation.

Additionally, Yaccarino also shared how she championed the protection of free speech on the platform, an ideology that Musk also shares for X.

Lastly, Yaccarino was also there when Twitter rebranded into X, and she was also its leader when it transformed into the "everything app" which we know today.

Yaccarino also teased the many exciting things coming to and from X in the coming years.

After two incredible years, I’ve decided to step down as CEO of 𝕏.



When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me… — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) July 9, 2025

Grok's Nazi, Antisemitism Issues

Yaccarino's departure comes right after the recent controversies faced by X after releasing the "improved" version of Grok, with reports showing the AI chatbot's sentiments which were labeled as pro-Nazi idealism, as well as its continued antisemitism.

It was not revealed if Yaccarino stepped down because of these recent issues as the reason behind the resignation remains unknown.

That being said, the former CEO's message to the platform is positive, and many have interpreted this as a proof the relations between both parties did not sour.

Linda Yaccarino and X

Yaccarino took over the platform following Elon Musk's resignation as CEO of the social media platform back when it was still called Twitter. In her early days, Yaccarino already took the brunt of the many criticisms and strong opinions against the microblogging platform, including the infamous reading rate limit which users called out.

During this time, X is bleeding out its money, particularly as Musk claimed that when he purchased the platform, it was already losing value as opposed to what was shared with him. Yaccarino has steered the platform through many storms, including the advertiser exodus which had many ad partners dropping out because of Musk's antisemitic posts.

Yaccarino has also repeatedly made it known that she is the CEO of the company despite Musk owning it, and both have clashed in ideologies over the years, particularly in last year's fiasco over X's election monitoring team being "dismantled."

Through the years, Yaccarino has been tasked to do the challenging role of leading X towards increasing its revenue and improving the platform with new experiences and features, a role that she is now leaving behind.