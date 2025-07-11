Indeed, Glassdoor Cut 1,300 Jobs as AI-Driven Hiring Emerges

Two of the largest online job search brands, Indeed and Glassdoor, are eliminating a combined 1,300 employees as part of a restructuring by their parent firm, Japan's Recruit Holdings.

With artificial intelligence now invading the field of recruitment and hiring, expect to see more layoffs from different companies.

US-Based Positions Hit Hardest

The layoffs represent roughly 6% of Recruit Holdings' HR Technology business's employees. The vast majority of affected jobs are in the US, specifically in research, people functions, and sustainability teams, an internal email received by Business Insider stated.

CEO Hisayuki "Deko" Idekoba, who also heads up Indeed, said that the need to adjust to fast changes fueled by AI has become a core part of the company's vision.

Idekoba wrote that AI is changing the world, and with this transition, the company needs to move faster and try new things.

Glassdoor Merges With Indeed

As part of the restructuring plans, Glassdoor operations will be merged into Indeed to create a more streamlined experience for both job seekers and employers. The integration is intended to simplify hiring workflows, eliminate redundancies, and boost the efficiency of AI-driven tools.

Significantly, Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong will be exiting the company on Oct. 1, ending a decade-long stint. Indeed's Chief People & Sustainability Officer, LaFawn Davis, will also leave in September.

New Concentration on AI-Based Recruitment

Idekoba, who resumed the CEO post at Indeed in June 2025, reiterated that the restructuring is merely part of a larger aspiration: to transform the way people get jobs.

"We're in a once-in-a-generation moment when technology can really change lives. Hiring is still too slow and too hard, and we're using AI to make it simpler and more personal for both job seekers and employers."

The CEO's new leadership will likely accelerate the company's transition to AI-driven recruitment solutions, potentially with capabilities such as smart resume analysis, AI-driven job suggestions, and further automation of employer tools.

Not the First Round of Layoffs

According to Quartz, this is the third significant round of layoffs for Indeed within three years. The platform shed around 1,000 workers (8%) in 2024 and laid off 2,200 employees (15%) in 2023.

These ongoing layoffs indicate a gradual long-term change in business strategy, with leaner staff and AI optimization taking precedence over conventional HR jobs.