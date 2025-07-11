If you want to make people notice you, try riding a bright orange adult-sized tricycle ebike. The folks I rode by in the bike lane, or pulled up next to at the grocery store, were all smiles and stares. The Mooncool TK1 is big, bold, and impossible to ignore. The Mooncool TK1 is impossible to miss: three chunky wheels, oversized rear basket, and a bold color that makes it look like something between a cargo bike and a cartoon.

While it may look playful, the TK1 is practical at its core. It's got a ton of cargo space with front and rear baskets, a capable battery, and a lovely little monochrome screen to keep you informed of your speed and pedal assist power.

When I first got the bike all set up in my garage, it started to roll around. That was when I figured out that the brakes function like a kickstand. I just squeezed either of the brake levers until I heard a click. Then the bike stayed still.

I've ridden my share of ebikes, and this may be one of the most unique. It was also a lot more fun than I expected.

A Whole Lot of Trike

First impressions? This thing looks like a cross between a delivery bike and a golf cart. The 20-inch fat tires give it a low-slung, grounded feel, and the broad rear axle immediately sets it apart from your average two-wheeler. At 70+ pounds, it's not exactly nimble, but that's the trade-off for rock-solid stability. The trike folds in half, technically, but don't expect to carry it up a flight of stairs—it's more of a fold-for-storage situation than anything portable.

Assembly out of the box was surprisingly quick. Mooncool ships the TK1 85% assembled, and getting it road-ready took me less than an hour. Tools are included, and the instructions are decent, though I did spend a bit more time on installing the rear fenders: the fasteners were placed kind of awkwardly in between the frame, which was tricky to tighten with the included hex wrench.

Surprisingly Zippy for a Trike

The TK1 runs on a 750W brushless motor with five levels of pedal assist and a half-twist throttle, topping out around 22 mph. That's plenty fast when you're riding a three-wheeled vehicle that feels more utility cart than racer.

I was able to get up different hills and down gravel paths with the five levels of pedal assist, though I generally kept it on level 3. There's a slight lag while pedaling before the motor kicks in, which can help avoid sudden jerky starts. Occasionally, it would kick in at a stoplight when I was just rearranging the pedals, which is a bit of a concern. It didn't seem to really affect my safety, but definitely felt a little off.

The battery was enough to get me around 35 miles or so before I needed to charge up. Mooncool promises up to 45 miles per charge, but that will likely vary depending on rider and cargo weight as well as terrain covered.

It Rides Like a Couch on Wheels

Yes, the trike can haul a lot of cargo, but it's also pretty comfy to ride. I loved the soft, cushiony bike seat and the step-through frame was super helpful, since swinging your leg around the whole rear chassis is a no-go.

Still, riding a trike takes some getting used to. It doesn't really lean the way a regular bike does. I had to practice steering without leaning, which made me slow down around curves more than I might with a two-wheeler. Once you spend a little time on the trike, though, you'll likely get used to it.

On city streets, the TK1 felt pretty solid. I ran over a few curbs and raised cement due to tree roots without too much trouble. The suspension is minimal (there are no shocks on either axle), but the fat tires do a good job of absorbing some of it. IT's great for city riding, but I don't know if I'd take it very far off-road.

Safety and Braking

The TK1 features front and rear mechanical disc brakes which are great when stopping a bike at this weight. When you squeeze the levers, the brakes automatically cut the motor, which may seem like a minor detail but is incredibly helpful when slowing down on a hill or making a sharp stop. No weird lurches or surprises; it just smooths everything out.

There are built-in lights front and back that you can toggle from the handlebar display, plus a little blinker button to indicate your turns, though I still used the traditional biking hand signals. The stock lights are bright enough for being seen, but if you're planning to ride after dark often, I'd still throw a brighter headlight on the bars. It doesn't quite light up a dark bike path on its own.

What I Didn't Love

Still, this thing's bulky. Even when folded, the trike fills up a large part of my bike storage space in my garage. Wheeling it into a tight bike rack or a narrow doorway takes some patience. Getting it into the back of my Ford Escape was a bit of a trial, especially with the weight and awkwardness of a folded 3-wheeler.

It's also not super carefree at higher speeds. On a downhill, if your weight's not centered just right, the ride can start to feel a little twitchy. Nothing dangerous, but enough to remind you this isn't a two-wheeler. And while the motor's mostly quiet, it's not stealthy—you'll definitely hear the hum from the rear hub once it kicks in.

Who It's For

The Mooncool TK1 will be great for people who go slow, want to haul a lot of gear, and like the attention the form factor and bright orange color will bring. It's low to the ground, easy to get on, and built to haul stuff. I loved taking it to the grocery store just up the road.

It's a great pick for older riders, anyone coming back from an injury, or folks who just want something more relaxed and steady. And if you live in a flat city where parking's a hassle? This could totally take the place of a car for short trips.

Is the Mooncool TK1 Folding Electric Trike Worth it?

The Mooncool TK1 folding electric trike isn't trying to be sleek or flashy, but that's kind of the point. I loved hauling groceries and other gear to the park (we have a similarly-colored crate that fits perfectly in the back), and definitely enjoy the reactions of different folks as I pull around the corner on it. The fat tires and soft seat go a long way to keeping me on it for longer rides, too.

If three wheels have always seemed a little too out there or just not for you, this one might change your mind. It definitely changed mine.