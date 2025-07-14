Looks like the rich will get to relax a little longer before the takedown begins.

Eat the Rich, the over-the-top social deception game where players sabotage their way through a billionaire bloodbath, is now launching September 10 on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It was originally expected earlier this year, but the developers say they need more time to perfect their sadistic game show.

"When putting on a game show that's to die for, we wanted to make sure everything feels just right," said Monstronauts CEO Allen Tan in an email. "The team has worked incredibly hard to polish every last bit of our wacky take on the social deception genre."

Set in a post-collapse world where the one percent finally gets what's coming, Eat the Rich drops players into a grotesque survival show hosted by the broke masses. As high-rolling elites, players compete in minigames like Tax Evasion, Crypto Miners, and Pay or Bluff—all warped takes on classic rich-guy schemes. The goal? Hoard as many pennies as possible and make it back to your vault before someone rats you out.

Gameplay hinges on deception. Build alliances, backstab at just the right moment, and spend your stash on dirty tricks like ballot-stealing, scapegoating, or amnesty. If you're voted out, you're done—unless you've got a backup plan.

Customization runs deep too. Players can deck out their billionaires with over 30 costume pieces and accessories, from gold-plated monocles to designer disasterwear. Want to solo grind? You can play carnival-style side games alone. Prefer chaos? Jump into full matches where trust evaporates fast and betrayal pays off.

If Eat the Rich sounds familiar, that's because it shares DNA with other chaotic multiplayer games like Among Us and Goose Goose Duck, where deception and betrayal are the name of the game. Fans of irreverent satire might also appreciate the anarchic capitalism of Capitalist Simulator or the wacky elimination rounds in Fall Guys. While Eat the Rich leans harder into anti-billionaire parody, its blend of mini-games and sabotage fits comfortably alongside these PC favorites. Goose Goose Duck and Capitalist Simulator are both available now on Steam.

A demo for Eat the Rich was previously available during Steam Next Fest, giving players an early taste of the mayhem. That limited preview let would-be billionaires test the game's chaos before the full launch.