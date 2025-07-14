Kingston just launched a hardware-encrypted USB drive that's more locked down than a military bunker.

The company claims that its IronKey D500S is the world's first USB flash drive to be validated for FIPS 140-3 Level 3 encryption while also being TAA-compliant and built entirely from a trusted supply chain. It's designed and assembled in California by Kingston Digital and targets government, defense, and enterprise customers that need top-tier protection for data at rest.

"We went over-and-above competitors in the USB data protection industry," said Richard Kanadjian, global business manager at Kingston. "D500S stands out as the most security-focused USB drive on the market—delivering unmatched assurance for customers who require the highest level of trusted data protection."

This kind of drive is built for anyone who handles highly sensitive information: think federal agencies, military contractors, or enterprise IT teams dealing with CUI (Controlled Unclassified Information). The dual-password system, crypto-erase function, and epoxy-sealed hardware make it ideal for people who need physical and digital peace of mind when data can't fall into the wrong hands. It's also a strong fit for CMMC compliance efforts in supply chains.

While plenty of drives meet older FIPS 140-2 standards, few are validated under the newer FIPS 140-3 Level 3 requirements. Competitors like Apricorn's Aegis Secure Key 3NX and DataLocker's Sentry K350 offer FIPS 140-2 Level 3 compliance, but Kingston says its IronKey D500S is the first to hit the FIPS 140-3 Level 3 bar with full TAA and CMMC supply chain controls.

The IronKey D500S includes a secure microprocessor, digitally signed firmware, and epoxy-filled casing to meet anti-tampering requirements. It also features dual-partition support so admins can securely provision files to a user partition through a hidden file store. Other tools include global read-only modes, crypto-erase capability, and optional rugged protection with IP67 dust and water resistance.

Kingston says every component, from NAND flash to firmware, was sourced from trusted US suppliers and assembled under strict engineering oversight. It's available in capacities up to 512GB and ships with a 5-year warranty and technical support.