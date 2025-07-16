Apple TV+ earned a record 81 Emmy nominations across 14 titles, beating every other network and streaming service.

Apple scored the most nominations for any studio this year. Leading the charge: Severance with 27 nods—the most for any drama—and freshman comedy The Studio tied a record with 23 nominations. The platform even landed multiple titles in both Outstanding Drama and Comedy categories, a rare achievement.

"Everyone at Apple is celebrating the talent, creativity, and hard work of all of our Emmy nominees this morning," said Zack Van Amburg, Apple's head of Worldwide Video, in the press release. "Severance and The Studio have exceeded our wildest expectations in earning the most nominations for both drama and comedy series, alongside the phenomenal Shrinking and Slow Horses.

81 Emmy nominations. A huge congratulations to everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/WavArljGIR — Apple TV (@AppleTV) July 15, 2025

Behind the numbers, Apple also led for acting nominations, pulling 31 performance nods — more than any other network. That includes first-time Emmy contenders Harrison Ford for Shrinking and Gary Oldman for Slow Horses.

Why It Matters

This marks a turning point for Apple. Since launching Apple TV+ in 2019, the service has struggled to shake the perception of being star-studded but niche. This year, big-name shows like Severance, The Studio, Shrinking, and Slow Horses all earned major nods, proving the platform can provide prestige to its members.

Apple also snagged its first-ever Emmy nomination for Outstanding Television Movie with The Gorge, plus recognition for documentaries like Deaf President Now! and Bono: Stories of Surrender.

Apple's Emmy run started slow. In 2020, the company earned its first nomination for The Morning Show. By 2022, Ted Lasso helped Apple win its first Outstanding Comedy Series. A year later, Severance broke into the drama category. Now in 2025, Apple leads all platforms in nominations, just six years after launching Apple TV+. Not bad for a service critics once called "an expensive afterthought."

Streaming now drives the awards circuit, and Apple joins HBO and Netflix at the top. With CBS airing the Oscars on September 14, Apple's Emmy success signals the platform's growing influence in awards season.