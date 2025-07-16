Meta is testing a new way to create an account on Threads that will require a Facebook account to authenticate the login and base their profile on.

This is not yet available to users as the option remains unavailable, but its existence has reportedly been confirmed by a discovery on Meta's support article.

Meta Threads Tests Facebook Account Sign-ups

Social Media Today shared a new report claiming that they spotted a Meta support article that confirms that Threads is getting a new sign-up method that would link user profiles to their Facebook accounts.

This new way of creating an account on Threads will allow users to easily create an account using their Facebook profiles instead of the previous way of it being linked to Instagram.

This means that for users who do not have an Instagram account but do have Facebook, they may get the chance to access Threads and the microblogging platform's features and experiences.

However, it is important to note that the Facebook account sign-up method is not yet available on Threads, which could mean that it is still under development or testing under Meta.

Meta's Threads and Instagram

Back when Threads launched two years ago, the company gave the world a new microblogging platform to share their opinions or interact with global users, designating it as an Instagram app. Alongside this, users were given a chance to easily create a Threads account by using their already existing Instagram account to link their profiles, complete with display name, user handle, and profile photo.

However, there are some users who did not enjoy much of what Threads has to offer or only tried out what the new platform is all about, and when they tried to delete their profiles, they were notified that it would also delete their Instagram account. With this, Meta shared an update around four months later, which will allow them to delete their Threads profiles without affecting or deleting their Instagram accounts.

In recent updates, Meta has also worked on allowing Threads to stand on its own, without the need to rely on Instagram, offering new features that are unique to the platform for its users to enjoy. Earlier this month, Meta finally added the much-awaited direct messages feature for Threads, which no longer makes it reliant on Instagram for all private messaging needs.