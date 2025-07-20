M5 iPad Pro Rumored for This Year Reportedly Has 2 Front Cameras

The next-generation iPad Pro featuring the new M5 chipset is expected to arrive this year, and a new rumor claims that it will get two front cameras as opposed to previous versions that only featured a single lens.

This upcoming feature would allow users to better use their iPad Pro depending on their preferred orientation, expanding their setups.

M5 iPad Pro Rumored for This Year

According to Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter via Bloomberg, Apple is set to deliver the latest version of its iPad Pro later this year. This specific iPad Pro version will feature the much-awaited M5 chipset that will power the new tablet, but its exact specifications are not yet available from industry analysts.

It was also not revealed why Apple went on to start its mass production for the M5 iPad a later than usual time period.

2 Front Cameras for iPad Pro

That being said, the biggest news for the M5 iPad Pro is that the device is reportedly getting two front-facing cameras instead of one. It was revealed by Gurman that Apple is effecting this change to allow users to use the iPad Pro depending on their preferred orientation.

The existing iPad Pro featuring the M4 chipset only has one front camera that is located on its side bezel, meaning that it is meant for landscape orientation use, similar to MacBooks. However, with this change, users may switch between portrait and landscape mode easily and not worry about the camera orientation.

It was also revealed by Gurman that Face ID would work in any orientation on the iPad Pro, similar to what Apple brought for the M4 version.

The Wait for the M5 iPad Pro

Apple may not have released the iPad Pro with an M5 chipset in the first half of the year, but it was revealed by insiders that it is only moving to a release by the second half. Alongside the M5 iPad Pro, the world would also get to see the other M5 releases, including the MacBook Pro, with this specific lineup getting the M5 Pro and M5 Max processors.

Towards the end of June, there were reports claiming that Apple had already entered mass production for the M5 iPad Pro and its availability would follow closely, fulfilling its annual release cycle. It was initially speculated that Apple would opt to delay the new iPad Pro's release this year and wait for the 2026 cycle instead, but analysts refuted the earlier claims on the awaited device.

It is expected that Apple will unveil the new iPad Pro by October this year, and this is known to be the same release period as the new Mac releases from the company. Alongside the iPad Pro, other models like the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac are expected to get the M5 chipset, to be followed by the M5 MacBook Air in the following year.