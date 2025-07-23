Meta 'Control Shift' Wristband Lets People Use Gestures to Control Computers

A new study from Meta researchers reveals the "Control Shift" wristband, which is a new type of wearable that allows users to control computers using gestures and other types of hand movement.

The company touts this to be a "less invasive" way to bring accessibility to users who have motor difficulties or disabilities.

Meta 'Control Shift' Wristband: Gestures to Control Computers

Meta researchers from the Reality Labs division have shared a recent study that introduced the Control Shift, a new type of wearable wristband that they are currently working on to control computers using only gestures.

From punch cards to keyboards and mice and then touchscreens, Meta claims that they are exploring a way for the controlling device to adapt to what users need, with machine learning and AI leading the way. The researchers also said that this control offers a "less robotic, more intuitive, and inherently more human" focus instead.

This is made possible with the use of surface electromyography (sEMG) that is placed on the wrist, and it can detect electrical signals taken from muscle activity, translating user movements into digital actions on a computer.

The company claims that they have prototyped an sEMG wristband with its Orion AR glasses, and this is only the first of what is to come from the company.

Less Invasive Accessibility via Meta's New Wristband

The company has stressed the development of a less invasive method of accessibility that will allow users who have motor impairments to easily control digital devices at will.

The technology allows users to rely on specific gestures to perform certain actions like moving cursors, composing messages by writing in the air as if using a pen or pencil, opening apps, and more.

Meta's researchers have published their findings, in collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University, in the latest issue of Nature, with their peer-reviewed article also available online.

Invasive Implants for Motor Disabilities

Invasive implants have become popular over the years, especially with Elon Musk's Neuralink promising the restoration of motor movements and the ability to control devices using its technology.

Noland Arbaugh, the first person to receive the Neuralink implants, is a paraplegic who claimed that through the technology, he was able to enjoy computer games again, also calling it an "aimbot" as it offers assistance in the process.

Other companies promise the same features as Neuralink, with some offering a more innovative procedure that is less invasive than what Musk's company offers.