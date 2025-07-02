Google Updates Nest Wifi Pro to Boost Smart Home Support and Fix Bugs

Google's Nest Wifi Pro is older than two years, but it's still a reliable router for customers who desire consistent, speedy Wi-Fi throughout all of their devices.

The search engine giant added a new firmware update version 3.76.479819 for the Nest Wifi Pro this July. This new firmware supports better Thread support, network stability, and fixes some legacy performance problems.

What's New With Nest Wifi Pro Firmware 3.76.479819

The updated firmware introduced a couple of important enhancements to enhance your smart home network's performance. Below is what Google incorporated in the update:

First is the improved Thread support. Google enhanced the Thread network coverage to ensure connectivity among your smart devices is more reliable. The second one is all about bug fixes and security patches to keep every home network secure.

It's also important to note that Google also resolved some setup problems for Yale Smart Lock users via Matter, a top complaint from smart home fans.

The release is basically a polished roll-out of the update (v3.75.467368) initially released last April but withdrawn due to undetailed bugs. Almost two months later, the new July release seems stable and is being rolled out widely.

Who Gets the Update?

This new update is only for the Nest Wifi Pro. According to Android Police, the owners of the normal Nest Wifi will not get this firmware since their previous update was in May 2025 and provided only slight stability and security enhancements.

If you have a Nest Wifi Pro, your device should automatically update to the new firmware in the background. To verify the update, launch the Google Home app, navigate to your router's Device settings, and verify the firmware version.

Performance Improvements and User Concerns

Several users have complained about sluggish internet speeds with the Nest Wifi Pro in the past few months. Although Google hasn't commented directly on this problem within its release notes, one hopes that this update at last provides relief.

The addition of Thread enhancements is no small thing either. Thread is the foundation for much of the smart home hardware, and enhanced support translates to improved performance for everything from lights to locks.

Is a Nest Wifi Pro 2 in the Offering?

Even with the Nest Wifi Pro's age, there's still no indication of a new model. The last major leak regarding a possible successor appeared in November 2023, and nothing has been heard from Google since then.

Nevertheless, with ongoing software support into mid-2025, it's evident Google is not going to leave the device behind. Subscribers can look forward to ongoing reliability as the company perhaps labors on its next-generation networking hardware in the background.