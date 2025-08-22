Google Pixel 10 Now eSIM Exclusive, Ditches Physical SIM Cards But Makes Transfers Easier

Google has revealed the latest Pixel 10 lineup to the world, and it confirmed that the entire series is now eSIM exclusive. This means that the company is removing the physical SIM card slots from all its versions.

Google Pixel 10 Is Now eSIM Exclusive

TechRadar reported that Google has recently confirmed that its entire Pixel 10 lineup is now eSIM exclusive. It was later revealed that this would only apply to US release models for the time being, with other regions still getting physical SIM card slots in addition to eSIMs.

While there are limited options for users who still want to use physical SIM card slots, the good news is that they can do so by purchasing their choice of Pixel 10 smartphones from regions outside the US.

No Physical SIMs, Easier Transfers

Additionally, it was shared by Android Authority that Google's implementation of an eSIM-exclusive Pixel 10 would support bi-directional transfers, which allows users to get their eSIM information not only from Android devices, but also from iPhones.

However, the report reveals that iOS to Android eSIMs are only supported in iOS 26, and this would have to wait until the iPhone 17 launch expected by September.

Google Pixel 10's Features

The Pixel 10 has been at the center of many rumors in the past couple of months. A previous rumor about the Pixel 10's colorways earlier this year was accurate in predicting the new shades of the devices, including options like Obsidian, Moonstone, Porcelain, and Jade.

Previously, it was revealed by a rumor that Google would be debuting the Pixel 10 by August 13 or around the second week of the month, but this happened later, with the company setting the date for August 20.

The same lineup from last year's Pixel 9 is present on the Pixel 10 releases this year, featuring the base variants, the Pixel 10 Pro, the Pixel 10 XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which continues its foldable integration to the series.