Nvidia's Jetson Thor Could Make Humanoids Smarter Than Ever

Humanoid robots are inching closer to being more human-like, and Nvidia is taking a huge leap towards making that a reality. The tech giant has announced Jetson Thor, a new generation of supercomputer meant to provide real-time AI processing for humanoid robots and high-end intelligent machines.

With this new robot brain, expect that future robots will be more efficient, especially in decision-making.

Jetson Thor Is a Smarter Brain for Humanoid Robots

Nvidia's latest Jetson Thor module is designed to handle enormous amounts of data while using less power than its legacy counterpart, Jetson Orin. Driven by advanced Blackwell GPUs, the module provides more than seven times the AI compute performance, twice the memory, and over three times the speed and efficiency.

This capability jump enables humanoid robots to handle sensor data, enhance visual reasoning, and engage with individuals and their environments in real time. According to Nvidia, Jetson Thor solves "one of the most important challenges in robotics: bringing robots to life so they can have real-time, smart interactions with people and the physical world."

Who's Already Using Jetson Thor?

The performance boost is already drawing big tech companies. The early ones include Amazon, Meta, Caterpillar, and Agility Robotics, a firm specializing in creating humanoid robots for warehouses and manufacturing plants. Industry giants like John Deere and OpenAI are also investigating its possible applications.

According to Gizmodo, leading institutions such as the University of Zurich and Stanford have incorporated Jetson Thor into research laboratories and powered self-driving robots for use in medical research and next-generation robotics experimentation.

How Much Does Jetson Thor Cost?

For developers, Nvidia has released the Jetson AGX Thor developer kit that comes with the Jetson T5000 module, carrier board, power supply, and active cooling system. It costs $3,499 and can now be purchased on Nvidia's official website.

In addition, Nvidia is about to launch Drive AGX Thor, a developer kit dedicated to autonomous vehicles. Pre-orders are already available, and shipments should arrive in September.

Nvidia's Big Bet on Robotics and AI

Though Nvidia is already the leader in AI chips, it views robotics and autonomous machines as the trillion-dollar next frontier. CEO Jensen Huang recently said that this decade will be characterized by autonomous cars, robotics, and AI-powered machines, with massive growth potential in these areas.

Nvidia also rolled out Cosmos, a suite of AI models aimed at training humanoid robots earlier this year. The tools are likely to speed up development and adoption worldwide.

From making computer chips to AI systems, Nvidia proves that innovation has a long way to go. It's only a matter of time before the tech titan transitions into a robotics giant.