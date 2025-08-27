Apple Sets iPhone 17 'Awe Dropping' Event For September 9: How to Watch, What to Expect

Apple has officially confirmed its next event that is set for September 9, and it is expected to debut the latest iPhone 17 series and the new accessories for it.

There is still no confirmed information about the iPhone 17 lineup, but it is expected to deliver significant upgrades to its chipset, performance, and more.

How to Watch the iPhone 17 Event on September 9

The latest Apple event is here, and the company is expected to announce the latest developments on its smartphones, particularly the iPhone 17 series. The same announcement was made by Tim Cook on his official X account, inviting the world to witness the showcase, promising that it will be "awe dropping" event.

The event will be available on different channels and platforms to stream live, but 9to5Mac noted that the event is expected to stream a pre-recorded video of the Cupertino tech giant's keynote.

First, users may stream the event directly from the Apple Events website. Next, users have the option to stream it live via the Apple TV app, where they can find the showcase directly on the Home tab.

Lastly, users may also opt to watch the event from Apple's official YouTube channel, which already has a livestream placeholder for the announcement showcase.

The next Apple event is set for Tuesday, September 9, which will stream live at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time or 10:00 AM Pacific Time.

What to Expect from the Event?

The biggest announcement to be made on the upcoming September 9 event is the arrival of the new iPhone 17 series, which is expected to deliver a four-device lineup, similar to the devices before it.

However, instead of getting the iPhone 17 Plus, users may expect the new variant reportedly called the iPhone 17 Air, which is supposedly the thinnest iPhone yet, to make its debut.

Apple will also deliver the latest update to its new base variant, the iPhone 17, as well as the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max series. The new chip will focus on the A19 series, with the Pro smartphones expected to receive the A19 Pro processor to power their features.

The iPhone 17 series will also feature the latest developments made by Apple on its operating system, which were introduced earlier this year via WWDC 2025. iOS 26 is also expected to debut a week after the showcase, alongside the new iPhones.

As per rumors, there will be a special iPhone 17 Pro color that will feature an option inspired by iOS 26's Liquid Glass UI, but that remains unknown.

The Liquid Glass interface and new features introduced by Apple on iOS 26 are all expected to be available on the iPhone 17, centering on the unified experience across its ecosystem.