iPhone 17 Air Rumor: US-Only eSIM Feature Is Reportedly Coming to More Regions

Apple's iPhone 17 Air is expected to arrive this year alongside other models, and new reports are suggesting that the company is making its US-only eSIM feature also available to other regions worldwide.

One report has claimed that Apple has already begun ordering its retail staff to train regarding the eSIM-only features of the iPhones to properly showcase them in Apple Stores.

As of writing, the United States has been the only region who has eSIM-exclusive iPhones, which meant the complete removal of the physical SIM card tray.

iPhone 17 Air's US-only Feature Is Coming to More Regions

Reports from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and The Information have claimed that the Cupertino tech giant is making the eSIM-only configuration of the iPhone 17 devices available to other regions.

This is because it is widely known that only the United States has the eSIM-only iPhones, with other regions still getting a physical SIM card slot that also features an eSIM option.

However, it is important to note that for the iPhone 17 Air's case, it became a challenge for its engineers to fit a physical SIM card slot because of its thinner nature.

That said, the iPhone 17 Air's availability to international regions will feature the eSIM-only feature, making it the first iPhone to remove the physical SIM card availability in countries outside the US.

Apple Retail Staff Are Now Training for the Change

Additionally, it was reported by MacRumors that Apple is now ordering its retail staff in the EU region to complete a training course regarding iPhones with eSIMs by September 5.

The training date's deadline is only days ahead of the upcoming event that is expected to debut the iPhone 17 lineup, including the iPhone 17 Air.

Apple's iPhone 17 Air Rumors

Over the past months, the reports and rumors on the iPhone 17 Air have been nonstop, giving fans a lot to expect about the "thinnest" iPhone ever. Some of the features rumored for it include a 6.6-inch display that will serve as the middle ground for the base and Pro variants, Apple's self-made C1 chip for 5G connectivity, the A19 chipset, and many more.

There will also be a reported significant change to the entire iPhone 17 lineup starting this year as Apple is reverting to the use of aluminum for the devices. However, there will be one holdout in this change, and that is the new iPhone 17 Air, according to an analyst.