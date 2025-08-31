Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Leak: New Battery Details Surface, But Expected Upgrade Is Not Coming

Samsung's next-generation Galaxy S26 Edge is at the center of a new leak, which points out to an upcoming battery upgrade coming for the new smartphone that is expected to deliver a larger capacity.

However, this is not the expected upgrade, which was previously rumored, especially as it was revealed that Samsung is opting for a new battery make for its top-of-the-line smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Leak New Battery Details

New details have emerged about Samsung's next-generation thin smartphone, the Galaxy S26 Edge, particularly about an upgrade coming to its battery hardware, said TechRadar.

However, this new battery would still be of a Lithium-ion (Li-On) make, but instead of featuring a 3,900 mAh capacity, it would get a boost to 4,200 mAh, which means more power.

According to TechRadar, the Galaxy S25 Edge is a great smartphone overall, but it lacks in power with its current power setup, and its battery life is not doing justice for the new thin smartphone.

Samsung is reportedly considering a battery capacity boost for the device to answer the issues found on the device, and this small bump would help extend the device's usage to more time.

Not the Upgrade People Are Expecting

While this is good news for current S25 Edge users, it remains a bittersweet revelation for the next-generation device, as earlier this year, it was previously rumored that the S26 Edge would get a silicon-carbon (Si/C) battery.

This new type of battery will still come in the future, but it would be coming to much later smartphones instead. However, the latest leak did not reveal which specific smartphone would receive this new power cell.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Early Leaks

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series has only been around for months, but it has been at the center of leaks and speculations. One of the biggest rumors from earlier this year is centered on a battery upgrade that will be made of silicon-carbon and have a whopping 7,000 mAh capacity.

Further reports claimed that Samsung is planning another massive change for their next-generation smartphones, which are slated for an early 2026 release, especially for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The reports claimed that Samsung will deliver a more minimalist-designed smartphone, a thinner device under eight millimeters that will feature the same 5,000 mAh capacity in its smaller frame.