DJI's US Ban Is Coming Right Before Christmas—Here's What It Means For You

Chinese tech company DJI is set to face a ban in the United States due to the government's worries that the company is spying for China. t

DJI Ban Is Coming Right Before Christmas

DJI is set to face an automatic ban in the country this December 23, which is right before Christmas Day, according to a new report by The Verge.

For the past months, DJI has been in the hot seat for its alleged connections to the Chinese government as a spy.

The ban centers on the allegations that they are collecting American user data and sharing it with China, spying on the country and the lives of its US users. However, there has been no public evidence to support the claims.

According to the report, some are worried that China may soon ask DJI to turn over data that it gathered in the country.

However, DJI has denied that it shares data with China, with the company citing that it stores drone data and the like right here in the United States. It was also revealed that DJI wanted to work with regulators and the government and previously announced that it would delete all US flight logs in September 2024.

There were also suggestions that DJI would not be forced by China to hand over the US data they have because they are allegedly "owned" by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). However, in September 2025, a US judge dismissed the claims, saying that there was not enough evidence to back this allegation.

Here's What the Ban Means For You

DJI getting banned in the United States means that all of their products would be taken off the shelves of retail stores, direct suppliers, and online platforms. While DJI is most famous for its drones, there are also other products from the Chinese company that include the Osmo series with the Action, Pocket, and more.

Users would still be able to fly the DJI drones they own and shoot content with their Osmo cameras even if the ban ensues. The DJI ban would only focus on the sale of imported products from the company.

However, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) may retroactively ban imports of old DJI products after a waiting period, particularly all products with a wireless radio transmitter.

Despite the Trump administration and US lawmakers previously pushing for US drones to dominate the country's skies, some lawmakers have pushed back on the ban as no other companies were able to produce high-quality, low-cost drones that are essential to many trades like farming, rescue work, and more.