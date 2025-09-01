Apple iPhone 17 Clear Case, eSIM Exclusivity Leaks Share More Details Ahead of Sept. 9 Event

The upcoming Apple event is shaping up to be the iPhone 17 event people are expecting, according to the latest leaks, and new details still continue to appear about the devices' clear cases and eSIM exclusivity.

Apple iPhone 17 Clear Case Leaks Ahead of Sept. 9 Event

Several leakers, including Majin Bu and Sonny Dickson, have shared alleged actual, on-hand photos and videos of the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro clear cases, which are reportedly coming alongside the device's official release.

The new set of cases seems to confirm a previous rumor about the latest smartphone of the company, particularly the redesigned rear camera bump that will take over the upper part of the device's back.

You’ve probably already seen the new iPhone 17 clear case, but here’s another look at it. Would you prefer an all-clear version? pic.twitter.com/jsCPankDkx — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) September 1, 2025

However, the images shown by both leakers are not what the public expected as its "clear case" design is not exactly all transparent, with both images showing off a covering from under the camera bump.

It was revealed to be a cover for the MagSafe charging magnets integrated into the case, which features the off-center Apple logo that is repositioned to accommodate the enlarged bump.

Both media shown by the leakers were claimed to be original Apple accessories.

New iPhone 17 Pro Clear Case



Full Article:https://t.co/d66MxDiYQ6 pic.twitter.com/uXe5huxTl3 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 31, 2025

iPhone 17's eSIM Exclusivity Is Expanding

TechRadar also shared a follow-up to the latest report about the iPhone 17 Air's eSIM exclusivity for regions outside the United States, claiming that it would also apply to other models under the lineup.

The report said that Apple is also shipping out eSIM-only models of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max to other regions, joining the eSIM-exclusive setup of the iPhone 17 Air.

All Eyes on Apple's Upcoming Event

It has been almost one week since Apple confirmed that there will be an upcoming showcase set for September 9, which was widely considered and expected as the much-awaited iPhone 17 announcement.

In a social media post by Apple CEO Tim Cook, he said referred to it as an "awe dropping" event.

Since the event's confirmation, different analysts and insiders focused on Apple have gone full-on with details and news on the iPhone 17, with many also talking about the accessories launching with it.

One specific accessory is the Crossbody Strap, which is said to feature magnets all over it to secure it in place with original Apple iPhone 17 cases.

With iPhone 17 leaks talking about its A19 chipsets, new rear camera bump design, eSIM exclusivity, and more, there were also other reports about the expected hardware joining the event.

Apple is reportedly also setting up the stage for the rumored AirPods Pro 3 and the new Apple Watch versions, like Series 10 and Ultra 3.