Pixel 10a Will Use Google's Tensor G4 Instead of New G5 Chip, Says New Reports

Google's Pixel 10a is at the center of a new leak that suggests it will use the older Tensor G4 chipset instead of the latest Tensor G5 processor, which is available on the latest Pixel 10 devices.

This decision, should it be accurate, would end the cycle of Google's midrange smartphones getting the same chipsets as the main line Pixel devices.

The Tensor G4 chipset was last used by the Pixel 9a and its earlier mainline siblings, the Pixel 9 series, with previous rumors claiming that Google was at a crossroads regarding this choice.

Pixel 10a to Use Google's Tensor G4 Instead of G5

A Telegram channel called "Mystic Leaks" has posted the specs of a device codenamed "stallion," which is widely considered to be the Pixel 10a.

The leak reveals that Google may be bringing the Tensor G4 chipset to the Pixel 10a smartphone alongside a new screen that could output up to 2,000 nits of brightness and feature a 128 GB storage capacity.

Alongside this, the leak also reveals that the Pixel 10a would be lacking a telephoto camera in its rear setup, making it similar to what the Pixel 9a has.

A report from 9to5Google claims that this may be the first time that Google would break the pattern of its releases since the Pixel 6a debuted. All of its midrange releases since then used the same Tensor chip that was equipped earlier on mainline versions.

Why Is the Pixel 10a Downgrading Chips?

In previous leaks, it was revealed that Google was still contemplating whether the Pixel 10a would get the Tensor G4 or the latest Tensor G5 processor, which the company introduced last August.

However, it was speculated that Google may be opting to "downgrade" on its chip use because of pricing reasons for the Pixel 10a, especially as it is meant to be a midrange phone.

As of writing, this has yet to be confirmed by Google.

Google's Mainline and Midrange Pixels

Last year's Google Pixel smartphone release saw the debut of the mainline Pixel 9 devices, which featured four variants and marked the first time the 'XL' version was replaced by the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The many changes in its series, including the integration of its foldable smartphone into the mainline Pixel releases, all involved Tensor G4.

The company followed it up several months later with the Pixel 9a midrange smartphone, which offered the cheaper alternative to the mainline smartphones but still offered the same features of the device.