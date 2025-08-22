Instagram's New Spotify Integration Brings Music Snippet Features to Stories, Notes

Instagram is adding more Spotify integration features for users to enjoy on its platform as it now offers music snippets. Users may now enjoy seeing previews of the music they share from the Spotify app to Instagram's Stories and Notes, offering hundreds of millions of users the chance to showcase their favorite tracks.

Of course, it does not end there. Like before, whenever sharing music to Instagram's platform, users may click on the music and get the option to open it on Spotify to hear the entire track completely.

Instagram's New Spotify Integration to Stories, Notes

According to a new announcement from Spotify, users worldwide will now be able to easily discover songs on Instagram thanks to the deeper integration of novel experiences on the platform.

There are two key features that are now live on Meta's multimedia sharing platform, and both experiences are unique to Instagram's Stories and Notes.

Instagram Stories Audio Previews

Instagram Stories will now include an Audio Preview of a song that was shared from Spotify to the platform, giving users a taste of what the poster shared from their Spotify discoveries or playlists.

Previously, this experience only added the album art of the song from Spotify, bearing the song title and the artist's name, and in order to hear or preview the track, users had to head over to the streaming platform.

According to Engadget, Instagram Stories would now be "sound-on" to give users a snippet of the song.

Instagram Notes Real-Time Sharing

On the other hand, Instagram Notes has added the previously rumored real-time music sharing feature from Spotify, which would connect user accounts on both platforms to display the songs on their Now Playing.

Users may enable this feature by tapping on the music note (🎵) symbol when creating a note and choosing 'Share from Spotify.'

Spotify and Instagram's Previous Collab

Meta and Spotify have long collaborated on bringing their respective features to the other's platform. Back then, users had the chance to not only share a specific song to their Stories but also add it to the previous Instagram feature called Notes.

Apart from getting the chance to discover music shared by users from the music streaming platform, users who click on an Instagram Audio could also find the song to be added to their Spotify library. This means that if the song is available on Spotify, it would reduce the need to close Instagram and head to the music platform, then manually search for the song or artist to add to their library.

While there are also other music streaming platforms that offer the capabilities to share songs to Instagram's Stories, Meta and Spotify's relationship brought a more profound experience for users over the past years. Now, both these companies are taking their integrations deeper with the latest Audio Previews that could now be played directly on Instagram.