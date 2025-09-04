PayPal Teams Up With Perplexity to Bring AI Tools and Exclusive Perks

PayPal announced its recent collaboration with ChatGPT rival Perplexity to provide US-based PayPal and Venmo consumers with unique rewards. The promotion also includes some international markets, so it is an international initiative to expand its consumer base.

What perks will you receive if you're currently a PayPal or Venmo user?

Free Access to Perplexity's Comet AI Browser

Among the perks of this collaboration is the complimentary use of Perplexity's new desktop AI browser, Comet. Intended as a personal assistant, Comet assists users in answering questions, summarizing material, and finishing tasks while exploring the web. Currently in limited deployment, Comet is an opportunity for PayPal customers to gain access to the tool before it is widely available.

$200 Perk: 12-Month Perplexity Pro Subscription

In addition to Comet, qualified PayPal and Venmo users can get a complimentary 12-month Perplexity Pro subscription worth $200. Perplexity Pro improves searching with premium AI-driven results and quicker responses, making it competitive with other tools such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Microsoft CoPilot.

The deal will be available until the close of the year and can be redeemed directly from the PayPal or Venmo apps. International users in certain regions can also claim the offer through a special landing page. The users should, however, be aware that the Perplexity Pro subscription will automatically renew at $200 annually after the free interval if not canceled.

Part of PayPal's New Subscription Hub

The agreement is tied to the launch by PayPal of its subscription hub, a new product intended to simplify managing digital subscriptions. The hub, within the PayPal app, enables consumers to monitor all their current subscriptions, change payment methods among providers, and handle renewals without having to log onto multiple sites.

A Strategic Boost for Perplexity

For Perplexity, the collaboration offers a substantial opportunity for growth. With PayPal's enormous global user base, the AI firm can bring in millions of new users for both its Pro service and the Comet browser. The move indicates that Perplexity is willing to directly compete with the current AI leaders and grow beyond early adopters.

How to Claim the Offer

According to Digital Trends, PayPal users can claim the offer within the PayPal app. For Venmo customers, you can redeem it right through the Venmo app. If you're a global customer, you can utilize the special landing page or wait for PayPal's marketing email.

For existing non-PayPal customers, registration provides access to the offer, though newly created accounts have to wait 30 days before unlocking Comet and Perplexity Pro.