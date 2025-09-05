OpenAI vs. LinkedIn: New AI-Powered Hiring Platform Confirmed by ChatGPT-Maker for Mid 2026

OpenAI is taking on LinkedIn in its latest venture as the company has confirmed that it is developing a new AI-powered hiring platform that will be available as early as mid-2026.

The new service would be called the "OpenAI Jobs Platform," and while it is not as flashy-sounding as its rivals, it will leverage machine learning technology to bring top-tier connections in the professional world.

OpenAI vs. LinkedIn: New AI-Powered Hiring Platform

Many forecast that AI-powered recruiting is the future of hiring, and OpenAI has recently announced that it is launching a new AI-powered hiring platform that is set to connect job seekers and companies.

In a new blog post, OpenAI CEO of Applications Fidji Simo provides more details about the upcoming OpenAI Jobs Platform.

TechCrunch reported that this new platform would take on OpenAI's biggest investor, Microsoft, particularly its job hunting and social networking platform, LinkedIn, which is also known to utilize AI.

OpenAI Jobs Platform Is Coming by Mid-2026

Simo and OpenAI addressed one of the biggest concerns job hunters have about AI, particularly fears that machine learning could replace them. However, OpenAI's answer to that assures job seekers that AI would instead help them "unlock more opportunities" in the future.

Both recruiters and applicants would benefit from the new platform, says OpenAI. Recruiters will get the tools to find the perfect match for what they are looking for, and job seekers will receive significant opportunities to land the right job for them.

AI-Powered Job Hunting and Profile Makers

Microsoft famously integrated AI into LinkedIn back in 2024 to enhance the job-hunting experience and help users develop skills with the different services available on the platform.

Many have also utilized generative AI to help them in creating or refining their resumés and curriculum vitae via platforms like OpenAI's ChatGPT to make them stand out and be more noticeable to employers.

However, using generative AI for applications is not a guarantee of success for job seekers, especially as some platforms also utilize AI to review applications, and others prefer human-created documents.