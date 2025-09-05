Mark Zuckerberg Sues Mark Zuckerberg—And Yes, They're Two Different People

A Mark S. Zuckerberg is now suing Meta's CEO and co-founder, Mark Zuckerberg, not for identity fraud but for facing account suspensions on Facebook.

The Indiana-based bankruptcy lawyer shares the name as Zuck, and this has caused him to be wrongly accused of account impersonation.

Lawyer Mark Zuckerberg Sues Mark Zuckerberg

Bankruptcy lawyer Mark S. Zuckerberg has filed a lawsuit against the Meta's Mark Zuckerberg due to his Facebook account being suspending due to supposed impersonation, TechCrunch reported. Mark S. Zuckerberg really is the lawyer's legal name and only wants to use Facebook to improve the visibility of his practice.

According to the plaintiff, his full name is "Mark Steven" while the tech CEO's name is "Mark Elliot."

Lawyer Zuckerberg said that he spent over $11,000 to boost his accounts on Meta's platforms, but had his accounts suspended by the company. Despite this, Meta is still charging him for the advertisements he purchased.

The lawyer shared with 13WTHR that "it is not funny," and further said, "Not when they take my money. This really pissed me off."

It has been a long battle for Mark S. Zuckerberg, and in his complaint, he shared a copy of an email thread from 2020 about his account being wrongly suspended, with this also showing the conversations he had with the platform since 2017.

Same Name, Two Different People and Lives

The lawyer's Facebook page, "Bankruptcy Law Office of Mark S. Zuckerberg," has been recently suspended by Facebook's content moderation team for its alleged violation of the platform's "Community Standards on impersonation."

Despite this claim by Facebook, lawyer Zuckerberg claims that he is not impersonating anyone, and goes on to say that he has been practicing law and is a professional since Meta's founder was only three years old.

Mark S. Zuckerberg went as far as to create his own website, iammarkzuckerberg.com, which contains his various write-ups about how having the same name as the billionaire tech executive shaped his life.

Several accounts of his life story shared how he cannot use his name for making reservations or doing business as people immediately assume that he is a prank caller and end up hanging up on him.

Identity Fraud Cases in Social Media

For a long time, Facebook has adopted security measures that help users fight against impersonations on the platform, with the company even going as far as to tell users if their identities are subject to copycats.

Additionally, Meta adopted a subscription-based verification system in 2023, similar to Elon Musk's X, where users would have to pay to join the program and get a blue check.