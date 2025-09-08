Samsung Galaxy S26 Camera Leak Reveals 200MP Sensor Inspired From Ultra Model

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series has been the topic of multiple leaks this week. For fans, thinking about its specs is only a small part of the anticipation. Based on assumptions, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is getting larger, and what's more, it inspires the Pro and Edge models when it comes to camera specs.

According to the recent leak, a 200MP primary sensor and other advanced camera features are coming to the said variants.

Galaxy S26 Ultra to Get 200MP Sensor

According to a post by leaker Roland Quandt on Bluesky, the Ultra will feature a powerful set of cameras. Along with the mighty primary sensor, the Ultra is also rumored to have a new and enhanced 3x telephoto camera. The camera will allegedly employ a 12MP S5K3LD sensor instead of the current 10MP sensor.

While there are no direct details regarding whether the new telephoto lens shall have a larger aperture, the resolution switch hints at possible image quality enhancements. However, it might not significantly outdo 3x telephoto cameras in other top-end Android flagships of competitors such as Xiaomi and Vivo.

Samsung will most likely concentrate on processing enhancements and a more efficient ISP (Image Signal Processor) to boost performance.

5x Telephoto and Ultrawide

In addition to the 200MP main and 3x telephoto lenses, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to feature a 50MP 5x telephoto lens and a 50MP ultrawide camera. The cameras are said to be similar to those on the last model.

Prominent tipster @UniverseIce hints that the 50MP telephoto camera might have an even wider f/2.9 aperture, meaning that in low-light setups the lens would get 37% more light. This upgrade should significantly enhance the camera's capabilities in dark setups.

The upgrade of the Samsung S26 Ultra camera may not be worth mentioning for the Chinese Ultra, but it is a significant improvement for the S25 Ultra. pic.twitter.com/x0frRoZ0Zr — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) September 6, 2025

Galaxy S26 Edge and Pro Borrowing Ultra's Cameras

The S26 Edge and S26 Pro will allegedly borrow cues from the camera setup of the S26 Ultra. Similar to the S25 Edge, the S26 Edge should also come with a 200MP primary sensor featuring an f/1.7 aperture that will deliver great clarity and detail. The ultrawide camera on the Edge should also be upgraded to a 50MP sensor, according to Android Police.

The S26 Pro also features a 50MP shooter for the ultrawide camera and possibly the same 200MP primary camera on the S25 Edge, although more camera specifics are not confirmed.