Honor Magic8 Series Leak Reveals New AI-Specific Button For Enhanced Functionality

Honor is prepping for the expected release of its Magic8 series, which is set to roll out in October. With AI-powered features on the rise, the smartphone maker wants to be ahead of the competition.

According to a recent leak, the upcoming flagship will boast a dedicated AI button.

Honor Wants to Incorporate AI on Its Latest Smartphone

Honor CEO James Li wrote on Weibo that the high-end series will work with AI to dynamically optimize performance. This will provide users with maximum power when they need it the most. This AI-powered performance boost is set to push the smartphone experience to new levels, enabling the phone to be suited for different tasks.

New AI Button for Honor Magic8 Lineup

Besides the robust hardware and software upgrades, GSM Arena spotted a fresh leak from a Chinese tipster who uncovered an interesting new feature of the Magic8 series: an AI-dedicated button.

The new button, placed on the side frame of the device, is intended solely for triggering AI-related operations. The tipster likened this design to the forthcoming iPhone 17, pointing towards the increasing trend of specialized hardware buttons for specialized tasks.

MagicOS 10 With Advanced AI Features

The Magic8 series will run on the latest version of Honor's MagicOS, version 10. This updated operating system is set to integrate AI on a deeper level, automating a wide range of tasks to make everyday use more efficient.

With the inclusion of the MagicGUI large language model, MagicOS 10 aims to provide smarter and more intuitive interactions, making it easier for users to navigate and perform actions on their devices.

Seamless Ecosystem Integration

Honor is also prioritizing enhanced ecosystem integration through the Magic8 series. The upgraded device-to-device connectivity will provide users with an even more integrated and streamlined digital experience.

Honor Magic8 is now synonymous with seamless experience. The company sees this as an opportunity to allow the integration of Honor devices with smart home equipment. At the same time, syncing across different Honor gadgets won't be a hassle anymore.