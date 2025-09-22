Meta is looking to improve user experience on Facebook Dating, the free dating experience on the app, with the introduction of two new features.

One of which is an AI assistant that works as a "dating assistant," while the other is a feature that will automatically match a user with another based on an algorithm.

Dating Assistant

According to a blog post published by Meta, the dating assistant is essentially a chat assistant that will offer personalized help.

Specifically, the dating assistant can help a user find better matches based on interests and preferences, which can be entered as prompts.

"For example, you can write 'Find me a Brooklyn girl in tech' and the dating assistant will help you with your search," Meta says in its post. "You can use the assistant to provide dating ideas or help you level up your profile."

To access the dating assistant, simply head to Matches. It should be noted, however, that the rollout of this feature will be done gradually in the US and Canada only.

Meet Cute

The second feature is known as Meet Cute, and it will automatically match a user with a surprise match based on Meta's personalized matching algorithm.

Looking to address "swipe fatigue," Meet Cute offers weekly surprise matches, but the frequency can be adjusted. Users can also feel free to opt out of this feature.