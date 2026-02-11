Evie Ring Women's Health Tracker: How This Smart Ring Monitors Your Cycle, Temperature & Sleep

The Evie Ring women's health tracker represents a growing movement toward wearable technology designed specifically for women's wellness needs. This smart ring monitors menstrual cycles, body temperature, sleep patterns, and daily activity through continuous data collection, offering insights that help women understand the complex connections between hormones, health metrics, and overall wellbeing.

What Is the Evie Ring and How Does It Work

Developed by Movano Health, the Evie Ring is a menstrual cycle tracking smart ring that wraps around the finger with an open-cut design that accommodates natural swelling throughout the day.

Unlike traditional fitness trackers, this device focuses specifically on women's health by correlating data across multiple systems: reproductive health, sleep quality, mood fluctuations, and physical activity.

The ring contains medical-grade sensors that measure vital signs every five minutes during waking hours, creating a comprehensive picture of health patterns.

At $269 with no subscription fees, the device positions itself as an affordable alternative to competitors that require ongoing monthly payments. The accompanying app works with both iOS and Android devices, displaying information through an intuitive daily summary dashboard.

Menstrual Cycle Tracking and Period Prediction

The smart ring period prediction ovulation tracking functionality relies on logged menstrual data combined with temperature pattern analysis. Users manually input the start of their periods, and the artificial intelligence learns individual cycle patterns over time to predict future menstruation windows.

The system also estimates ovulation timing by detecting temperature variations that occur during the follicular, ovulation, and luteal phases of the menstrual cycle.

Beyond basic period tracking, the app allows detailed symptom logging including mood tags, energy levels, menstrual flow intensity, vaginal discharge consistency, and external stressors like alcohol consumption, illness, or travel.

This granular data collection helps the AI generate personalized correlations, such as identifying how sleep quality shifts during different cycle phases or how step count affects mood.

The accuracy of cycle predictions improves with consistent use, particularly after 60 days of continuous data collection. However, the device requires manual period logging rather than automatic detection, and some users have reported concerns about prediction precision compared to established competitors.

Temperature Monitoring Sleep Analysis Wearable Technology

Body temperature serves as a critical biomarker for understanding hormonal fluctuations throughout the menstrual cycle.

The temperature monitoring sleep analysis wearable capabilities of the Evie Ring track skin temperature variation continuously, detecting the subtle 0.3 to 0.5 degree Fahrenheit increase that typically occurs after ovulation due to rising progesterone levels.​

During sleep, the ring monitors an extensive array of overnight vitals including heart rate, heart rate variability, respiration rate, and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2).

The sleep algorithm, which received accuracy improvements in 2024, measures total sleep time and breaks down rest into stages: awake periods, REM sleep, light sleep, and deep sleep. This staging information helps users understand their body's natural rhythms and identify factors that may be disrupting sleep quality.

Recent updates to the Evie platform have enhanced sleep tracking precision, with users reporting that total sleep duration matches closely with other validated devices like Apple Watch.

The app's daily summary now includes menstrual cycle day and phase alongside sleep metrics, making it easier to spot patterns between hormonal changes and rest quality.

Comprehensive Health Metrics Beyond Cycle Tracking

While menstrual health remains the primary focus, the ring captures a broader spectrum of wellness data.

Heart health monitoring includes resting heart rate and heart rate variability, both indicators of cardiovascular fitness and stress levels. The respiration rate tracking provides additional insights into breathing patterns during sleep and rest periods.​

A Spot Check feature allows real-time readings of heart rate and blood oxygen levels on demand, useful for understanding immediate physiological responses to activities or stressors.

The ring also counts steps, estimates calories burned (adjusted based on menstrual cycle phase for improved accuracy), measures distance traveled, and tracks active minutes throughout the day.

March 2025 updates expanded workout functionality to include manual post-exercise logging, allowing users to receive credit for calories and active minutes even when not wearing the ring during physical activity.

Automatic activity detection launched later in 2024, enabling the device to recognize walking, biking, running, and general workouts without manual activation.

Fertility Awareness and Ovulation Detection

Temperature-based cycle tracking works by identifying the biphasic temperature pattern that occurs during typical menstrual cycles. Before ovulation, baseline body temperature remains relatively stable.

After an egg releases, the corpus luteum produces progesterone, which raises core body temperature slightly for the remainder of the cycle.​

Smart rings detect these temperature shifts through continuous overnight monitoring, which provides more reliable data than single-point morning measurements. The Evie Ring's ovulation prediction feature uses this temperature data combined with logged cycle information to estimate fertile windows.

Research on smart ring technology for reproductive health shows promising accuracy rates, with some devices achieving over 90 percent confirmation of ovulation timing.

However, the Evie Ring is not FDA-cleared as a contraceptive device or fertility monitor. Women using the ring for family planning purposes should combine it with other fertility awareness methods and consult healthcare providers for guidance.

Temperature tracking serves as one data point among many when making reproductive health decisions.

App Experience and Artificial Intelligence Integration

The Evie companion app underwent significant upgrades throughout 2024 and 2025, improving user interface design and data presentation. The daily summary screen consolidates activity, steps, calories, sleep quality, mood, and menstrual cycle information into a single graphic that tracks progress toward personalized goals.

January 2025 saw the beta release of EvieAI, described as the first wearable-based virtual wellness assistant trained exclusively on medical journal data.

This AI analyzes patterns across different health metrics to generate actionable insights, such as correlating step count with mood improvements or identifying how sleep disrupts during specific menstrual phases.

The journal entry system for cycle tracking receives particular praise from users who appreciate the detailed options for documenting symptoms, energy levels, and daily factors that may influence health. Integration with Apple Health launched in March 2025, allowing data sharing between platforms.

User experiences with the app vary. Some report intuitive navigation and accurate data presentation, while others mention occasional glitches and stability issues typical of first-generation health technology products. Customer service responsiveness has drawn criticism in some reviews.

Limitations and Practical Considerations

As a relatively new product that launched commercially in 2024, the Evie Ring faces typical first-generation challenges. Workout tracking functionality remains less robust than dedicated fitness wearables, with limited exercise type specification and no measurement of advanced training metrics.

The ring performs best when worn on the index finger for optimal sensor contact, though middle and ring finger placement works adequately.

Durability concerns appear in some user reports, with isolated mentions of devices failing after several months of use.

Customer reviews remain limited overall, with mixed feedback on platforms like Trustpilot showing an average rating of 2.3 out of 5 stars from a small sample size. More positive experiences appear in Reddit communities and individual blog reviews, suggesting variable user experiences.

The ring should be removed during weightlifting or activities involving barbell grips to prevent damage. It handles water exposure well and resists scratching during normal wear. The portable charging case fits easily in purses or bags, and the app provides notifications when charging becomes necessary.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can you wear the Evie Ring while swimming or showering?

Yes, the Evie Ring is water-resistant and can handle exposure to water during daily activities like showering and swimming. However, it's recommended to remove the ring during weightlifting or activities involving gripping barbells to prevent potential damage to the device.

2. How long does it take for the Evie Ring to provide accurate cycle predictions?

The Evie Ring's AI-powered predictions improve over time with consistent use and manual period logging. Optimal accuracy typically develops after 60 days of continuous data collection, as the system learns individual cycle patterns and temperature variations unique to each user.

3. Does the Evie Ring require a smartphone to function?

The Evie Ring collects and stores health data independently but requires pairing with a smartphone app (iOS or Android) to view insights, predictions, and detailed metrics. The app is where users log symptoms, review trends, and access the AI-generated correlations between different health markers.

4. What finger should you wear the Evie Ring on for best results?

The Evie Ring performs best when worn on the index finger for optimal sensor contact with the skin. However, it can also be worn on the middle or ring finger with adequate accuracy. The open-cut design allows the ring to adjust to natural finger swelling throughout the day and during different menstrual cycle phases.