T-Mobile Update: New CEO Named, Customers Receive Free Line Promo

T-Mobile shocked the wireless world with the news that veteran CEO Mike Sievert has stepped down from his position. Under his leadership, Sievert guided T-Mobile into a powerhouse, achieving record profits and spearheading aggressive new endeavors that transformed the company's reputation.

The wireless network giant has named Srini Gopalan as CEO to take over the company. At the same time, a free line promotion has surfaced, so check your T-Life app now.

Srini Gopalan Named as New T-Mobile CEO

An early Reuters report said that Gopalan will be the new T-Mobile CEO starting Nov. 1. While the industry is releasing new products every year, it's also struggling to retain subscribers amid the rising competition in the market.

Gopalan said that the company will put its attention on the spectrum and fiber business investment. He served as T-Mobile's chief operating officer.

Free Line Promotion Surfaces

In conjunction with the leadership announcement, a few T-Mobile subscribers are indicating a new promotion: the opportunity to add a free additional line of service. The promotion has appeared in the T-Life application and by way of email notifications to certain subscribers.

If interested, the most reliable way to verify eligibility is through the T-Life app since calling customer support has been less consistent. Although the line is free, customers will need to pay the one-time activation fee plus any applicable taxes or charges, Android Police notes.

T-Mobile Promo Limitations

It's worth noting that this free line does not include discounts on devices. That means you'll either need to bring your own phone or purchase one separately. Despite this limitation, the promotion is a solid option for families or individuals looking to expand their plans without significantly increasing monthly costs.

T-Mobile has recently been criticized for increasing prices, annoying some loyal customers. Nevertheless, the carrier remains to be seen as one of the best choices for postpaid plans, weighing value against a strong complement of perks.

Why T-Mobile Still Holds Up

Despite periodic price increases, T-Mobile's plans continue to compete. Subscribers receive access to popular perks like:

T-Mobile Tuesdays - weekly freebies and discounts.

Free international roaming - worthwhile for heavy travelers.

Free in-flight Wi-Fi - offered on most major carriers.

Access to streaming services - included on some plans.

Additional savings with T-Life - such as discounts on hotels, rentals, and attractions.

T-Mobile has faced several challenges in the past months. When the massive data breach broke, the company issued compensation for affected T-Mobile subscribers.