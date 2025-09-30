Amazon Unveils New Echo Devices Purpose-Built for Alexa+

Alexa+ users will now have the chance to fully maximize the AI assistant as Amazon has unveiled four new Echo devices that are purpose-built for it.

"They deliver more processing power, memory, edge-based computing, and advanced sensing capabilities to enable Alexa+ to deliver ambient AI experiences that fade into the background of daily life," Amazon said in its press release.

The four new Echo devices are as follows:

Echo Dot Max

The all-new Echo Dot Max features two speakers and nearly three times the bass when compared to Echo Dot (5th gen). According to Amazon's press release, the company "re-architected the sound system," removing the separate speaker module.

The Echo Dot Max is priced at $99.99.

Related Article: Best Portable Smart Speakers 2024 for Indoor and Outdoor Use

Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11

Amazon has also launched two new, custom displays, the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11.

"The displays on the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11 combine in-cell touch and negative liquid crystal design to deliver an amazing viewing experience, and ambient visuals that adapt to the environment," said Amazon.

Users can expect exceptional picture quality, a new media control center, Alexa+ Home, a new Alexa+ shopping widget, and more.

The Echo Show 8 is priced at $179.99, while the Echo Show 11 is priced at $219.99.

Echo Studio

Last and certainly not the least is the Echo Studio. Designed to fit in any room, the Echo Studio is much smaller (around 40% less) than the original and supports spatial audio and Dolby Atmos.

Featuring a new spherical design and premium material, it is priced at $219.99.