ESPN-FOX One Bundle Launches Unified Sports Streaming Experience With Special Offer

ESPN and FOX One have launched a unified sports streaming experience that bundles the services offered by each individual platform, giving users a chance to enjoy different experiences and leagues in one place.

The growth of the streaming industry has expanded exponentially over the past years, with major broadcast platforms joining the digital revolution, but has effectively crowded the options for users. Subscription bundles have appeared over the years, featuring partnerships between different streaming platforms to give overwhelmed users a more cost-effective and unified option.

ESPN-FOX One Bundle Launches Unified Sports Streaming

ESPN announced the official debut of the unified sports streaming experience, collaborating with FOX One to deliver a new bundle combining all the content each carries under one. The new ESPN FOX One Bundle is now available for all interested customers to avail of.

According to the announcement, the live events from leagues carried by both ESPN and FOX networks are available under the new bundle, offering marquee sports content to subscribers.

Some of ESPN's content highlights included in the bundle bring the NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA, LALIGA, Bundesliga, and more. FOX One also brings the NFL and MLB but also includes Big Ten and Big 12 College Football, NASCAR, INDYCAR, FIFA World Cup 260, and more.

It was also revealed by ESPN that users who avail of this new bundle would not be required to jump into a new app as their combined subscription would allow them to access both ESPN and FOX One's streaming platforms separately under one payment.

That being said, 9to5Mac reported that users could not bundle this ESPN and FOX One unified subscription with existing bundles offered by Disney, which combines Disney+ and Hulu with ESPN.

ESPN and FOX One Bundle Has a Special Offer

According to the release, users who will subscribe now will get a special offer discount on the ESPN and FOX One bundle, which gives as much as 20% off the monthly fee.

The ESPN subscription alone already costs $29.99 per month, while the FOX One subscription will set users back $19.99 monthly in a standalone payment. Adding them together would put the subscription at $49.98 per month, but the current special offer only costs $39.99 per month.

Streaming bundle deals have been popular over the years as the influx of streaming platforms with individual subscriptions has overwhelmed users. The Walt Disney Company has one of the most popular bundles in the United States as it bundles Disney+ and Hulu (later with ESPN) under one subscription.

Bundles are now the ideal choice for users who prefer multiple streaming platform subscriptions to save on their monthly payments. This also helps avoid multiple billings from different platforms, as they are only required to pay for a single service while getting access to various experiences.