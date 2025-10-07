Apple Quietly Improves 'Slide to Stop' Feature in iOS 26.1 Beta 2

Apple has subtly updated the way iPhone alarms function in the second beta of iOS 26.1. The iPhone maker rolled out a minor design tweak that might make your mornings slightly more mindful.

The update discontinues the previous tap-to-stop feature with a new "Slide to Stop" gesture, which makes it more difficult for users to unintentionally mute their alarms.

iOS 26.1 New Alarm Feature: Slide, Not Tap

In iOS 26.1 beta 2, Apple introduced a small yet meaningful change to how users turn off alarms. Instead of a single tap to stop an alarm, users must now swipe across the screen to fully dismiss it. According to 9to5Mac, the Snooze feature remains accessible with a simple tap, letting users delay their alarm just as before.

This new slide-to-stop feature wants to address a frustration of many iPhone users: turning off their alarms while half-asleep. Asking the user to perform an intentional action, Apple ensures users intentionally halt their alarm instead of silencing it unintentionally.

Apple's Solution to Accidental Alarm Dismissals

Previously, in iOS 26, users often found themselves missing alarms because the Stop and Snooze buttons were large and close together, making it easy to hit the wrong one. The new slide gesture solves this by introducing an extra step of intentionality to reduce the likelihood of oversleeping due to a sleepy mis-tap.

Though the new design still includes the big, easy-to-read buttons found in previous versions of iOS, the Slide to Stop option strikes a balance between convenience and functionality, MacRumors writes. It's a considerate adjustment in response to real-world user activity, particularly for those who use their iPhone as an alarm clock in the mornings.

In other news, Apple Wallet now allows the boarding pass feature thanks to iOS 26 upgrade. This means users can now track their United Airlines flight.