Facebook Reels Algorithm Will Suggest Videos You'll Like, Similar to TikTok's For You Page

Meta has revealed its latest plans to improve Facebook's experience which will start with how its algorithm works, particularly as the company has revealed that it will incorporate user controls and more.

The massive changes to Facebook focus on making the Reels algorithm suggest content that users would actually like, basing it on their interests, interactions, engagements, and more.

Facebook Reels Algorithm Will Suggest Videos You'll Like

Meta announced in its latest blog post that Facebook is getting yet another revamp, but this time, it is focusing on changing up the Reels experience by focusing on a more algorithmic approach. This algorithm-based feed would push in more Reels that are based on a user's interest, basing it on their engagements, interactions, and searches.

Facebook's new recommendations engine can now learn from users' activities quickly, with Meta claiming that it will share newer Reels based on their interests and be more relevant to their experiences.

Facebook Reels Similar to TikTok's For You Page?

Meta also claimed that newer content would be prioritized in the Reels showcase. This is similar to what TikTok offers, particularly with its For You page.

There would now be floating surveys on new Reels that Meta will suggest, and it will ask if users are interested in this kind of content. This will also have the "Not Interested" button that users can use.

The Return of the Classic and OG Facebook

There have been massive changes to the Facebook experience over the years. This includes when the company revamped Facebook's home page on the desktop or PCs, which many users had a problem with as they complained it looked similar to the smartphone app and Twitter.

In 2022, Meta decided to introduce the reverse chronological order feed that would show the latest posts instead of the algorithmic content displayed.

However, in 2024, Meta wanted to encourage the young adult audience to use Facebook and lured them via reverting to the algorithmic feed experience.

In early 2025, Meta yet again announced that it is giving the public a classic experience on Facebook by bringing back the "OG" Friends-based feed, but this time, via its specific tab. This is best known for prioritizing friends, families, or mutuals' posts to appear on their feed instead of content recommendations based on their usage.