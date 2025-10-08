Apple Takes Down New ICE App That Archives Agents Arrest Videos Following ICEBlock Removal

Apple has removed another ICE app on the App Store, and this time, it is a platform called "Eyes Up." It is an iOS app that collects and archives uploads or live recordings of arrests done by agents.

The application shares data of arrests that have already happened and also provides the locations of the arrests.

It follows the recent takedown by Apple of the ICEBlock app, a tracker app that reported sightings of ICE agents in a certain location meant to help concerned individuals avoid them.

Apple Removes New Platform Archiving ICE Arrest Videos

A new report from 404 Media has revealed that Apple has taken down another anti-ICE app on the App Store, Eyes Up. The free app holds all of the arrest videos and records done by ICE agents in different parts of the country, allowing those who have downloaded it to see what happened.

Eyes Up offers location tags on the different uploaded videos on the platform via an interactive map, where users can see when and where the arrests happened.

Apple Takes Down New App Following ICEBlock Removal

This recent takedown by Apple follows a similar move that saw the removal of the more famous tracking platform, ICEBlock, which has made waves online for keeping tabs on ICE agents.

According to an Eyes Up administrator, their goal is for the US government to be accountable for their actions but not to track ICE agents in real-time.

Despite this Apple App Store takedown, Eyes Up remains available on Android via the Play Store and on the web.

The Public Is Rallying Against ICE

After the massive move from President Donald J. Trump, who vowed to target illegal aliens and immigrants who have not yet secured their citizenship in the country, many have come together to help rally against the latest policies.

This led to the many protests against ICE as well as the creation of ICEBlock, which tracks their real-time location.

The protests seek to defend immigrants and make their voices heard to the government.