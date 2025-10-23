Nike Unveils 'Project Amplify': New Robotic Sneakers Bring Mobility With Less Effort

Nike has unveiled a new development towards improving mobility with "Project Amplify," and it is a pair of sneakers that introduces a new concept that looks to improve running and walking for users.

Nike Unveils Project Amplify: New Robotics Sneakers

Nike shared a new press release that details the latest concept pair of sneakers, which they dubbed "Project Amplify," and this new footwear integrates robotics to help with mobility.

The new pair of sneakers presents a futuristic concept where the shoes are fitted with robotic attachments that wrap around the calves that connect to the pair of shoes themselves.

This new concept offers the "world's first" footwear system that was made to help improve running and walking for users who would wear it.

These shoes are looking to integrate both "art and science" to improve performance for users. This footwear now being developed in collaboration with Dephy and is said to be coming in a few years.

Mobility With Less Effort, Like an Electric Bike

According to Nike, Project Amplify looks to bring mobility with less effort as the robotic attachment would help users run or walk faster and further than before.

Nike has compared the concept of robotic sneakers to an electric bike, which allow riders to move faster and easier with only minimal effort required. The robotic sneakers would allow users to run between 10 and 12-minute mile paces when worn.

Nike's Innovations in Footwear and More

Nike has been known for its iconic innovations and developments in different aspects of their brand, from advanced technologies in its footwear to consumer experiences. Back in 2022, the company announced that it was utilizing robotics and other technologies to help it create better sports bras for women to use for workouts and such.

The company has also developed a dream come true for all fans of "Back to the Future" by making a working version of the self-lacing Nike shoes featured in the film with the HyperAdapt 1.0, which was introduced in 2016.

It was followed up with the Adapt BB self-lacing basketball shoes introduced in 2019, which were meant for indoor court use, with the automated lacing controllable via its dedicated app.

That said, the company has slowed down on innovations over the years, and in 2022, Nike decided to shut down its Adapt app, which controls the other functions of the Adapt BB. However, users may still lace it automatically using the physical buttons.