Amazon Adds New 'Help Me Decide' AI Tool to Suggest a Product for Indecisive Customers

Online shopping gets another AI-powered upgrade from Amazon with its new "Help Me Decide" tool that will assist users whenever they feel indecisive.

Instead of getting stuck deciding on which products to purchase, Amazon's new AI tool will take into account features, reviews, and more of a certain product to help users make a decision.

Amazon Adds New 'Help Me Decide' AI Tool

Amazon shared a new press release that details the latest "Help Me Decide" AI tool on its e-commerce platform which aims to assist users whenever they are faced with a dilemma of which products to purchase.

The renowned e-commerce platform is known for offering multiple options whenever searching for a product, and there are instances where users would be faced with similar ones that have the same price, reviews, quality, and more.

The default setting would feature the recommended products at the top of the results page after one's search, and this alone could confuse or overwhelm users about which is the best item for them to purchase. According to Amazon, they are looking to make things easier for the customer via the new Help Me Decide tool, which takes away the hassle of scouring through information to pick the best choice.

The company claims that with only a tap on the Help Me Decide tool, it will analyze the product you are viewing after browsing several items and search the platform for the best option for you, depending on your usage history and more.

Alternatively, users may also find the Help Me Decide tool at the top of the homepage by tapping on the "Keep shopping for" option.

How Does 'Help Me Decide' Suggest?

Amazon said that Help Me Decide takes into account a user's activity, purchase history, preferences, and searches on the app to find the best product that would match their needs.

That said, users would also get a chance to opt for a "budget pick" or an "upgrade pick," which will find either a cheaper product or a more expensive one apart from the "top pick" that Help Me Decide already suggested.

Amazon's new Help Me Decide joins other generative AI-powered shopping tools on the platform, including the agentic "Buy For Me" feature, which could purchase items from third-party websites, as well as the Lens Live, which scans real-world objects to find them within the e-commerce platform.

The AI tool Help Me Decide is available on the Amazon Shopping app via iOS and Android.