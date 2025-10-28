PayPal ChatGPT Integration Is Coming Next Year, Allowing Users to Buy Directly on the Chatbot

PayPal and OpenAI are partnering up to bring the digital payments platform to ChatGPT in a first-of-its-kind integration as part of the AI company's broader efforts on online shopping.

After recently confirming that ChatGPT will bring merchants and various shopping platforms directly into the chatbot, the company has cut out a deal with PayPal to deliver an integrated experience for all.

This integration comes with a dedicated PayPal button that would let users check out or order the products they searched for directly.

PayPal ChatGPT Integration Is Coming Next Year

PayPal shared a new press release which confirms its latest deal with OpenAI, and it is the direct integration of the digital wallet to the ChatGPT platform. The feature is set to arrive next year, according to PayPal, and users will get the opportunity to connect their accounts and have ChatGPT use it for instant checkouts.

According to PayPal, this integration would give users a chance to find tens of millions of merchants, featuring both small businesses and large brands, on ChatGPT and directly purchase from them using the chatbot app.

Users may ask ChatGPT for a specific product they are looking for or get any recommendations on a certain item based on their budget. The chatbot will come up with real product suggestions, and users will be able to purchase it directly there with their PayPal wallets.

Buy Directly on ChatGPT Using PayPal Wallet

This integration is made possible with the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP) that PayPal is adopting, and it will deliver a Buy with PayPal button directly on ChatGPT, according to PayPal CEO Alex Chriss.

Users would be presented with the Buy with PayPal button on the products they search on the chatbot platform, but there would be an alternative option of "Pay another way" to use other forms of payment.

ChatGPT Integrations Available Now

ChatGPT is now becoming the all-in-one AI app that users can use, and it has been featuring different kinds of integration that offer significant experiences. Recently, OpenAI introduced the built-in search feature on ChatGPT, which lets users treat the chatbot as a web browser.

Earlier this October, OpenAI added integrations to ChatGPT with many apps, including Spotify, Canva, Figma, Booking.com, Coursera, Expedia, and Zillow.