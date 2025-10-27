OpenAI Is Reportedly Working on a Generative AI Music Tool to Create New Tunes

OpenAI has reportedly expressed interest in creating a generative AI music tool in the future that could create new tunes, sounds, songs, and more by simply telling the chatbot what it should create.

The goal is to have a ChatGPT-like platform focused on creating new sounds based on generative AI's capabilities.

OpenAI Is Working on a Generative AI Music Tool

The Information has shared a new report which reveals that OpenAI has massive plans towards developing a generative AI music tool which can create songs, tunes, and more that only requires a user to share prompts.

It has also been reported that OpenAI is working with students from The Juilliard School to help in creating the training data that would help power the platform.

According to the report, it has not been revealed how much progress OpenAI has made with this new endeavor.

The Information revealed that through OpenAI's ChatGPT-like platform for songs, users would be able to add music to videos they already have.

AI Song Generation Is On the Rise

Generative AI has been viewed as a threat to creativity and authenticity since it boomed over three years ago in the tech landscape, but many are starting to embrace what it brings to various industries. The music industry was once rocked by the emergence of generative AI music, but companies like Google and record labels have looked towards licensing voices to pave the way for AI-generated songs for the public.

Despite the massive push towards generative AI's use for music creation, there has been significant scrutiny against the technology. Last year, companies including Suno and Udio were slapped with an infringement complaint for allegedly training their models on copyrighted work, which was launched by a coalition of record labels.