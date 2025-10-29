Meet NEO, the $20,000 Humanoid Robot That Can Clean, Chat, and Do Your Laundry

Robotics firm 1X Technologies officially launched preorders last week for NEO, a humanoid home robot that will perform everyday tasks with human precision and personality. If you have been dreaming of having a butler to accompany your activities, this could be the shortcut you have been waiting for.

NEO Exhibits Lifelike Manner

Taking a decade of development, NEO is the newest product of the California-based 1X Technologies. According to Digital Trends, this 66-inch-tall humanoid robot weighs 66 pounds and boasts cutting-edge technology that allows it to operate seamlessly in homes.

With four microphones, three speakers, and two fisheye cameras, NEO can speak, navigate, and interact in a surprisingly lifelike manner. The robot has up to four hours of run time per charge, can lift up to 154 pounds, and carry objects up to 55 pounds, which allows it to perform tasks beyond mere cleaning.

How Much is the NEO Humanoid Robot

To secure your own NEO, 1X Technologies is asking for a fully refundable $200 deposit, followed by a $20,000 payment when the unit ships next year. For those unwilling to commit upfront, a subscription plan is available at $499 per month with a six-month minimum contract.

Although expensive, the firm is confident that NEO's in-the-real-world usability and ongoing AI refreshes will make it worth it, making it the future of home help.

Robot That Works and Speaks Like a Human

A demonstration video posted by 1X shows NEO executing a series of household chores: from vacuuming and cleaning to watering plants and folding clothes. Aside from physical work, NEO is also a chat companion that interacts with users in natural, human-like conversations owing to its sophisticated AI-based interaction system.

The company sees a future where NEO continues to develop with each family, learning and getting accustomed to users' routines to become increasingly more effective assistance and companion over the years.

How NEO Stacks up Against Other Humanoid Robots

While numerous robotics companies are competing to create humanoid robots, the majority of them, such as Tesla and Boston Dynamics, are concentrating on industrial or workplace uses. But 1X Technologies is part of the minority that is advocating for in-home integration, intending to render NEO an effective and friendly home aide.

Its direct competitor might be Figure 03, another humanoid robot in the early stages of testing for both home and office use. But while NEO is already open for preorders, 1X has gained a significant advantage in making humanoid robotics part of mainstream life.