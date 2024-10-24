Boston Dynamics' Spot Helps Michelin Detect Faulty Equipment, Machines in Latest Pilot Program

Boston Dynamics brought its trusty robot dog, Spot, as the latest worker in a manufacturing plant, and this time, it is lending its helpful features to the French tire company, Michelin. It has been several years since Spot was said to be ready for real-world applications and not via the controlled environment where it showcases its capabilities and demonstrates its features.

That being said, Spot is still a rookie among the ranks of Michelin's manufacturing plant over in South Carolina where it is currently operating, but it is already helping in running checks to its equipment that will ensure smooth operations.

Boston Dynamic's Spot is the Latest Helper on Michelin

The latest video from Boston Dynamics showcases the new job by its Spot robot dog over at Michelin's Lexington, South Carolina manufacturing plant which is responsible for making tires and light trucks. The robot dog was revealed to be well-versed in going around Michelin's facility and helping the company with various tasks as it began its pilot program.

Spot's latest responsibility over at Michelin's Lexington plant is to scan different equipment or machines that are running to create its products, and it is capable of surveying over 350 locations in the facility.

According to Boston Dynamics' video, Spot equips a thermal camera where it can detect overheating machines or faulty equipment which humans may sometimes overlook or fail to properly determine.

Robot Dog Spot is Well-Adjusted to the Factory Life

This is not the first rodeo by Spot on Factories, and it can adjust to surveying the space by mapping it and knowing which places to scan, bringing it over to its latest deployment on Michelin's plant. Spot was also given the software called Orbit which would help it process the data it gathered before sending it over to human operators for further analysis.

Michelin's plant managers said that Spot significantly helps in these routine checks and allows humans to save time and jump right into planning on the fix or scheduling repairs instead of individually checking up on its machines.

Boston Dynamic's Robot Dog is Flexible on Work

Boston Dynamics' robot dog gained massive popularity for its many skills and ability to dance, and while it was not meant for carrying heavy loads to further help humans in factories or plants, it makes up for it with other features it can deliver. One of the main purposes of the $74,500-robot dog, Spot, is to ensure safety and respond to certain incidents in many applications.

Moreover, it is fond of strolling around a place, with the robot dog featuring mapping capabilities to learn more of the areas it will patrol, as another iconic feature of the machine is to survey. Hyundai previously deployed Spot's latest version to help its inspection of industrial areas remotely, and this will lessen the harm that humans may face, as well as lessen their workload in quality checks.

The many features developed by Boston Dynamics for Spot can still be expanded by companies or corporations that choose to use the quadruped robot for its operations, training it for other purposes. Its experience in the automotive industry is massive, with Spot being a welcome addition to Michelin's Lexington plant, now undergoing a pilot program where it already proven to be a significant help.