YouTube Rolls Out 'Super Resolution' Automatic AI Upscaling to Improve Quality on Low-Res Videos

YouTube is now bringing its Super Resolution feature to the platform, which delivers the automatic AI upscaling technology that aims to improve the quality of videos that have low resolution.

YouTube Rolls Out 'Super Resolution' Auto AI Upscaling

YouTube announced in its latest blog post that users who stream videos on their platform via televisions and other larger screens are seeing five new features now, including the new Super Resolution experience.

This Super Resolution feature takes advantage of generative AI's capabilities to automatically upscale a low-resolution video, and users no longer need to worry about the pixels stretching on the big screen.

According to the company, creators who do not wish to have YouTube's AI upscale their videos inorganically may choose to opt out of the feature and maintain the low-resolution original quality of their videos.

That said, the low-resolution videos would remain available in their original quality despite having the Super Resolution option available on the app for creators who choose not to opt out.

The option would be available for viewers as they could choose between Super Resolution or the original video quality in the playback settings, but it would be unavailable on creator channels that opted out of the feature.

Low-Resolution Video Quality Improvements

According to YouTube, Super Resolution has the capabilities to transform SD to HD, meaning that clips that would normally play at around 360p to 480p could be upscaled to the maximum 1080p resolution.

The company claimed that the goal for this AI upscaling feature is to reach 4K video resolution, but for now, it is limited to 1080p. Users may choose Super Resolution in the video playback settings of their YouTube app on TV, and it still remains exclusive for the television version of the app.

Alongside this, creators now get the chance to upload higher-quality thumbnails for videos as YouTube expands the maximum file size for thumbnail uploads from 2MB to 50MB.

YouTube has long added AI features on its platform as it is starting to embrace generative AI, particularly as Google has integrated many AI features on its platforms. Earlier this year, YouTube added an AI-powered carousel for Premium users, which suggests relevant videos to users in the search results.

Additionally, there is also an "Ask" AI tool that has recently been made available for Standard users, which brought a chatbot on the platform for users to ask all kinds of questions.