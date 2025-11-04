Apple's iOS 26.1 Update Brings Hidden AI Upgrades, New Languages, Liquid Glass Custom Toggles

Apple finally releases iOS 26.1, the immediate follow-up to the big iOS 26 release, and with it, a more refined combination of key artificial intelligence enhancements, new languages supported, and new ways to customize.

For iPhone fans, this update brings enhanced Apple Intelligence and Live Translation, with subtle design tweaks and privacy-friendly toggles making iPhones and iPads more intuitive than ever.

Apple Intelligence to Expand with New Language Support

According to Apple Insider, the Cupertino giant continues to fine-tune its AI ecosystem, and iOS 26.1 extends both Apple Intelligence and Live Translation to nine additional languages: Traditional Chinese, Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, and Vietnamese, making Apple's AI assistant accessible to millions more users around the world.

Now, one of the standout features of iOS 26, Live Translation, can run across Messages, FaceTime, and other apps. Whether texting, calling, or using AirPods, it bridges language gaps in real-time. Apple-supported AirPods with the H2 chip, like AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3, have this feature enabled for easy, seamless communication on the go.

At the same time, Apple has introduced a regional compliance alert in India. When users try to edit restricted photos via the Clean Up tool, a notice that says "laws and regulations" will show up.

Liquid Glass Receives Customizable Transparency Toggle

Gadgets 360 reported that the Liquid Glass aesthetic introduced in iOS 26 now features a simple transparency customization toggle. Nestled under the Settings > Display & Brightness menu, users will find two preset options: Clear and Tinted.

Clear: on, which makes it transparent and shows what's behind; Tinted is on, adding contrast for readability by making it opaquer. This slight change gives more control to a user in the sleek, modern interface of an iPhone: Control Center, Dock, and Notification Center.

While it's a good tweak for some users, others see the design as problematic. Tech Times previously reported that some critics found the hazy transparency tiring to their eyes. Other feels dizzy just by staring at the new background effects.

Camera Swipe and Local Capture Get Smarter

iOS 26.1 introduces another much-requested feature: the capability to disable the Lock Screen swipe gesture for launching the Camera app. This new setting, "Lock Screen Swipe to Open Camera," gives users more control over accidental activations, a welcome tweak for photographers and casual users alike.

Besides, Apple's tool for recording personal audio during calls, called Local Capture, can now be enabled directly from Settings > General > Local Capture. It enables recording with built-in microphones, AirPods, or external mics; audio files are saved in the Downloads folder for easy access.

Apple TV Rebrand and UI Updates

Apple also renamed Apple TV+ to simply "Apple TV." The rebrand unifies the app, streaming service, and device under one name. Though the interface hasn't fully caught up with the change, Apple TV's new colorful icon adds a fresh visual identity.

The update also brings subtle interface adjustments in both Clock and Apple Music. The Clock app replaces the "Stop" button with a "Slide to Stop" function, and Music users can skip tracks using a quick swipe on playback controls.