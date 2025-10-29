Apple Denies iPhone Air Production Cut; New Report Reveals Real 2025 Forecast

Apple was significantly slowing down production of the recently released iPhone Air, hinting at it being close to the final stage of its production phase. But a new report has put the issue to rest now: the tech giant isn't slowing down iPhone Air production for 2025.

Apple's Production Plans Continue Unchanged for iPhone Air

According to Apple Insider, TD Cowen penned a note to investors three days ago. It was mentioned there that Apple's production forecast for the iPhone Air is still intact. Contrary to widespread speculations, the iPhone maker is still on track with manufacturing plans for the next year.

iPhone Air production is due to reach 3 million units in Q3 2025 and 7 million units in Q4 2025. The numbers perfectly match Apple's prior plans and reflect strong confidence in the model's performance in the market.

Apple's Overall iPhone Lineup Production Remains Strong

The report also states that Apple's entire range of iPhone 17 models, the iPhone Air, Pro, and Pro Max, will have uniform build numbers. Apple is expected to produce 54 million phones in the September quarter and 79 million phones in the December quarter, indicating steady demand into the holiday season.

To make it simpler, the uniformity defies previous reports of production slowdowns and indicates that Apple's supply chain is healthy and optimized.

iPhone Air's Market Strategy and Consumer Demand

Even if Apple applies slight changes to production subsequently, this does not necessarily reflect weak demand, GSM Arena writes. Pro models have historically had more initial sales, and therefore, Apple will divert resources to the models temporarily. This is normal operation as the company responds to consumer demand in various markets.

The iPhone Air, which was launched only last month, has already made waves for its minimalist design, light construction, and powerful performance. This is a clear bid to attract buyers looking for flagship-level hardware without the high Pro price point.

Apple's Faith in the iPhone Air's Success

Regardless, Apple is making a powerful statement that it wants the iPhone Air to do well in 2025. The unaltered projections indicate faith in the acceptance of the product and its place in the company's overall iPhone lineup. More importantly, there' a need for a good strategy of balancing supply and demand to decide how the iPhone Air fares against its Pro cousins in the market.

Meanwhile, the iPhone Fold will reportedly look like two iPhone Airs. It is expected to come next year, alongside the iPhone 18 series.