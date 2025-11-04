OpenAI Partners With AWS in $38 Billion Deal to Power Next-Gen AI Innovation

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has forged a new partnership with Amazon Web Services to enhance its capabilities with the help of artificial intelligence.

For the AI firm, this strategic collaboration within the field marks a major milestone in AI development, as OpenAI now gains access to one of the most powerful cloud infrastructures in the world.

OpenAI Expands Compute Power With AWS Partnership

Through this partnership, effective immediately, OpenAI runs its most advanced AI workloads across AWS infrastructure, leveraging the full power of Amazon's global cloud network.

AWS is providing Amazon EC2 UltraServers, powered by hundreds of thousands of Nvidia GPUs capable of scaling up to tens of millions of CPUs, which will help fuel OpenAI's growing demands in generative AI research, model training, and deploying models around the world.

The $38 billion deal over seven years seeks to help OpenAI "rapidly expand compute capacity while benefiting from the price, performance, scale, and security of AWS," according to the official press release.

AWS UltraServers Power Next-generation AI Workloads.

AWS designed its UltraServer technology to support high-performance computing of advanced AI workloads. Clusters of their servers connect Nvidia GB200 and GB300 GPUs on low-latency networks, ensuring that huge AI models can be both trained and deployed efficiently. This powerful setup helps provide the scaling OpenAI needs to meet growing global demands for ChatGPT and other AI-infused applications.

AWS's unmatched expertise in managing large-scale AI systems, featuring clusters with over 500,000 chips, ensures top-tier reliability and security. By combining AWS's cloud infrastructure leadership with OpenAI's groundbreaking innovation, the partnership aims to boost performance and expand access to advanced AI tools for millions of users worldwide.

Continuous AI Model Development

Under this agreement, all the AWS capacity will be fully deployed by the end of 2026, while there is also an option to increase more capacity starting from 2027 onwards. According to GSM Arena, the strategic timeline will provide OpenAI with the resources to continue developing cutting-edge models while enhancing the efficiency and response time for the users.

While Amazon has established a good relationship with OpenAI, it previously had bad blood with Perplexity AI over its scraping practices.