Facebook Dating Is Making a Comeback—And the Numbers Will Seriously Surprise You

Facebook Dating is often seen as a minor app inside Meta's most popular app. In short, people still prefer Tinder, Bumble, and other tested platforms for dating. However, a new Meta report suggests that the feature is currently attracting 21. 15 million daily active users across 52 countries.

Launched in 2019, Facebook Dating is not a standalone app but a built-in feature within the main Facebook app. It even has its very own icon in the app's bottom navigation bar, whether you are single or not. While most are inclined to believe that Facebook's younger audience has abandoned the platform entirely, the numbers have a different story to tell.

Younger Users Are Giving a Shot to Facebook Dating

Meta said Facebook Dating has 1.77 million users between the ages of 18 and 29 in the U.S. That may not rival Tinder's 7.3 million active users, but it's a sign that younger demographics are warming up to the idea. Indeed, daily conversations amongst Gen Z and younger millennials on Facebook Dating jumped 24% year over year, which is a promising trend for a platform that has struggled to keep younger audiences engaged.

According to analytics firm Sensor Tower, the competition still leads in total user base, with Hinge at 4.4 million, Bumble at 3.6 million, and Grindr at 2.2 million, but the steady climb of Facebook Dating shows that there's still room for more players in the dating app market.

What Sets Facebook Dating Apart From Other Dating Platforms

The secret to Facebook Dating's appeal might just be what it doesn't do: Unlike most dating platforms, Facebook Dating doesn't lock users behind paywalls or premium features. No pay-to-see likes you, boost your profile, or buy virtual "roses" to impress top matches.

For instance, Hinge's "Standouts" feature highlights the most attractive matches, but to connect, users have to send a paid "rose," according to TechCrunch. That can be frustrating for many users, and even inauthentic, because it tends to turn dating into a pay-to-play experience.

In contrast, Facebook Dating keeps all of the core features completely free, so users can focus on genuine connections rather than microtransactions.

Why Facebook Dating Might Be Ready for a Comeback

While Facebook's core platform struggles with the perception that it's for "older" users, its dating feature has the potential to quietly close the gap between generations. It's simple, it's familiar, and there are no hidden fees-and it can use the full force of the platform's network and data-driven matchmaking.

For people tired of endless swipes and boosts on other dating apps, Facebook Dating suddenly does not feel as cringeworthy. At a time when the digital world is run by algorithms and subscriptions, this platform can be the most underrated dating app of 2025 because it is free and straightforward.